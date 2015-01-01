पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:महालक्ष्मी की पूजा आज, अन्नकूट महोत्सव कल

निवाई9 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को दीपावली पर घर-घर में धन की देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाएगी। धन की देवी लक्ष्मी के स्वागत को लेकर घर-घर को लोग सजाने में लगे हैं तो वहीं व्यापारी भी अपने संस्थानों की सजावट कर रहे हैं। त्योहार को लेकर शहर में मिष्ठान भंडारों के बाहर बड़े-बडे काउंटर सजाकर व्यापारी उन पर विभिन्न प्रकार की मिठाइयां सजाकर ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने में जुटे हैं।

इधर शहर के बाजारों में शुक्रवार को ग्राहकों की रेलमपेल रही। ग्राहकों की भीड़ इतनी ज्यादा थी कि वाहन तो दूर पैदल निकलने में भी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। दिनभर कपड़े, जूते-चप्पल व ब्यूटी-पार्लर पर ज्यादा भीड़ देखी गई। गन्ना, सिंघाड़े व केले के ठेलों पर भी ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। रविवार को अन्नकूट महोत्सव के अवसर पर इस बार क काेरोना के चलते शहर के प्राचीन राधागोपीनाथ मंदिर, श्रीगौरीशंकर महादेव मंदिर, लक्ष्मीनारायण, नया मंदिर, चर्तुभुज मंदिर, मुरली मनोहर मंदिर, राधादामोदर मंदिर सहित सभी देवालयों में अन्नकूट महोत्सव पर पंगत प्रसादी का आयोजन नहीं होकर केवल भगवान के अन्नकूट प्रसादी का भोग ही लगाया जाएगा। वहीं उपखण्ड मुख्यालय सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गांव-गांव व घर-घर के आंगन मेंं गोबर के गोवर्धन बनाकर महिलाएं मांगलिक गीत गाकर पूजा अर्चना करेगी। किसान अपने कमाऊ पूत के रूप में बैलों का श्रृंगारकर पूजा करेगें। सोमवार को भाईदूज पर बहिनें समूह के रूप में घर के बाहर दूज की पूजा कर अपने भाईयों की दीर्घायु होने की कामना करेगी।

दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी की पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त में होगी, बाजार में रही भीड़
उनियारा| दीपावली पर्व पर घरों एवं दुकान में शुभ मुहूर्त पर पूजा अर्चना लोग करेंगे। शनिवार को दीपावली के पर्व पर लक्ष्मी पूजन कर बड़े बुजुर्ग लोगों के ढोक देकर आशीर्वाद लेंगे। सुबह जैन समाज के लोगों द्वारा जैन मंदिर में लड्डू चढ़ाया जाएगा । दीपावली पर्व के एक दिन पहले कस्बे के बाजार में खरीदारी करने वालों की रौनक रही। दीपावली पर्व के दो तीन दिन पहले से ही बाजार में खरीदारी करने वालों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी थी। क्योंकि इस बार फसल पैदावार नहीं होने से एवं मानसून सक्रिय नहीं रहने के कारण ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मायूसी छाई हुई थी। मगर दीपावली पर के अंतिम दिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से किसानों ने कस्बे में लगी दुकानों में खरीदारी करने वालों की भीड़ देखी गई । वहीं दुकानदारों ने फुटपाथ पर दुकानों की सजावट कर ग्राहकों को लुभाने में लगे हुए थे।

नगर पालिका द्वारा बाजार में विशेष सजावट करवाई गई। सदर बाजार, न्यू मार्केट, अस्पताल से ककोड़ गेट के आगे तक एवं सरदार सर्किल के आसपास सहित कई जगह पर दुकानदारों ने भगवान के, हीरो हीरोइन के पोस्टर मटकिया, दीपक, रुई, कपड़े, किराना की दुकानों में ग्रामीण खरीदारी करते हुए देखे गए। वही रेडीमेड, टेलर, स्वर्णकार, कपड़े वाले सहित कई दुकानों में भीड़ अधिक देखी गई एवं दुकानों में बैठने की जगह तक नहीं रही ।सरदार सर्किल के आसपास सहित कई जगह पर होटल वालों ने मिठाई की दुकानें सजाई।

दीपावली पर बाजार में सुबह से देर रात तक देखी गई। दीपावली पर्व पर इस बार मिट्टी के दीपक बेचने वालों दुकानों पर भीड़ देखी गई। दीपक मिट्टी के बेचने वाले सदर बाजार, अस्पताल के सामने, ककोड़ गेट से आगे, बस स्टैंड सहित कई जगह पर शुक्रवार को दीपक बेचने के साथ-साथ मटकियों की भी अधिक बिक्री हुई।

कोरोना योद्धाओं के नाम जलाए दीपक
दूनी| राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर कोरोना योद्धाओं के नाम दीपक जलाकर दूनीवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दी। संतोष शर्मा ने कहा कि दीपक जलाकर ने वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 में विशेष सेवा देने वाले चिकित्सक, शिक्षकों, पटवारी, तहसीलदार, एएनएम, सरपंच, वार्ड पार्षद, दूनी के समाजसेवी, भामाशाह, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं पुलिस विभाग के कोरोना योद्धाओं की सेवा को याद कर उनकी कार्यों की सराहना की गई। इस अवसर पर राम लक्ष्मण गुप्ता, महावीर बडगूजर, सुरेंद्र सिंह नरूका, हेमराज बलाई, गोपीलाल आदि मौजूद थे।

