कोरोना से जंग:मलिकपुर गांव में 35 लोगों के रैंडम सैंपल लिए

पचेवर5 घंटे पहले
चिकित्सा विभाग ने कोविड-19 के अधिक से अधिक सैंपलिंग के प्राप्त आदेशों की पालना के तहत क्षेत्र के मलिकपुर गांव से 35 लोगों के रैंडम सैंपल संग्रहित किए गए। डाॅ. अब्दुल रऊफ नकवी ने बताया कि पीएचसी प्रभारी डाॅ. नितिन शर्मा के निर्देशन में चिकित्सकों की एक टीम मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत मलिकपुर के उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर पहुंची। जहां लोगों को कोरोना महामारी के लक्षण व बचाव के उपाय बताए। इस दौरान एएनएम मंजू वर्मा, मेलनर्स मनमोहन शर्मा व मोहम्मद नौशाद ने डॉ. अब्दुल रऊफ नकवी की उपस्थिति में रैंडम सैंपल संग्रहित कर जांच के लिए भेजे।

