सरकारी विद्यालय की सूरत बदली:भामाशाहों के सहयोग से पचेवर के सरकारी विद्यालय की सूरत बदली

पचेवर13 घंटे पहले
सरकारी विद्यालय की दशा व दिशा सुधारने के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों में एक नाम क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत पारली स्थित राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय का भी है। जहां नियुक्ति के बाद से ही प्रधानाचार्य रामधन जाट ने अपनी जन्म स्थली को ही कर्मस्थली बनाकर तन, मन व धन से विद्यालय में संसाधन जुटाने के साथ ही प्रशासनिक कुशलता का परिचय देते हुए शैक्षणिक स्तर में भी आमूलचूल परिर्वतन की स्पष्ट तस्वीर समाज व गांव के समक्ष स्थापित की। सन् 2015 में प्रधानाचार्य के पद पर कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद से आज तक जाट ने छात्र निधि को खर्च किए बिना ही करीब 15 से 20 लाख रूपये जन सहयोग व भामाशाहों से एकत्रित कर विकास कार्य कराए। इन विकास कार्यो से विधालय का भौतिक कायाकल्प हुआ वही विधालय में नियुक्त शिक्षकों ने भी अपने अथक प्रयासों से विधालय के बोर्ड परीक्षा परीणाम में भी उत्कृष्ठा की छाप छोड़ी। सन् 2020 के घोषित बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणामो में कक्षा 12 का परिणाम लगभग 74 प्रतिशत रहा तो मेहनत मजदूरी कर अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करने वाले ूजदूर की बेटी दिलशाना बानों ने 93.4 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित कर परिवार, समाज, विद्यालय व गांव का नाम रोशन किया। इसी प्रकार कक्षा 10 का भी परिणाम लगभग 92 प्रशित रहा।

