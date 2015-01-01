पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल की उपचार के दौरान मौत

पावटाएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर-दिल्ली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर शुक्रवार देर शाम सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। प्रागपुरा थाने के एएसआई ने बताया कि घायल रामचंद्र पुत्र बहादुरमल निवासी जिताला नीम का थाना शाम कस्बे के खेलना मोड़ पर रोड पार कर रहा था तभी किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर प्रागपुरा पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुँची जहाँ 108 एम्बुलेंस को सूचित करने के बाद भी नहीं पहुँचने पर पुलिस ने घायल की स्थिति को देखते हुए पुलिस वाहन से घायल को पावटा सीएचसी ले गए। पुलिस घायल को पावटा सीएचसी ले गई जहां हालत ज्यादा गम्भीर होने पर कोटपूतली बीडीएम अस्पताल उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया जहां पर उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

