जर्जर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू:नाथड़ी से पीपलू व कठमाणा तक जर्जर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू

पीपलू4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहन चालकों को मिलेगी आवागमन में राहत

नाथड़ी से पीपलू व कठमाणा तक का लंबे समय से जर्जर खस्ताहाल सड़क मार्ग पर टोंक भास्कर के प्रथम पृष्ठ पर सोमवार को हुई प्रकाशित खबर के बाद सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा सड़क का नवनिर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया हैं। जिससे जल्दी ही लोगों को तहसील मुख्यालय पहुंचने में राहत मिल सकेगी।सहायक अभियंता सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग रामगोपाल सेवलिया ने बताया की बजट अभाव में सड़क का कार्य रुका हुआ था, लेकिन क्षेत्रीय विधायक के प्रयासों से नाथड़ी से पीपलू के बीच लंबित पड़ा 4 किलोमीटर सड़क मार्ग का कार्य तो शुरू हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में पीपलू से शहीद की ढाणी मोहनाबाद तक का सड़क निर्माण का कार्य होना है, जिसके तहत पीपलू मे सीमेंटेड सड़क का कार्य पहले ही हो चुका लेकिन डामरीकरण का कार्य 1 वर्ष लंबित पड़ा था। अब यह कार्य शुरू होने से क्षेत्रीय लोगों, वाहन चालकों को आवागमन में राहत मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने बताया की सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने नाथड़ी से कठमाणा तक 14 किलोमीटर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य स्वीकृत किया गया था, जिस पर 438 लाख रुपए की लागत आएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार ने सड़क का कार्य तो स्वीकृत कर दिया था, लेकिन वित्तीय स्वीकृति नहीं दी थी। जिसके चलते यह कार्य काफी समय से आधा अधूरा बीच में ही रुका हुआ था, लेकिन अब यह कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर शुरू हुआ है। जल्दी ही तहसील मुख्यालय पीपलू आने जाने के लिए यह राह आसान हो जाएगी।

