खातेदारी अधिकारी दिलाने की मांग:कस्टोडियन भूमि पर 70 वर्षों से कब्जा, किसानों ने खातेदारी अधिकारी दिलाने की मांग की

पीपलू5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक को सौंपा ज्ञापन, विधानसभा में मांग रखने का दिया आश्वासन

उपखंड क्षेत्र के बनवाड़ा में कस्टोडियन भूमि पर लगभग 70 वर्षों से कब्जा काश्त कर रहे किसानों को खातेदारी अधिकारी दिलाने की मांग को लेकर विधायक को ज्ञापन सौंपा हैं। बनवाड़ा सरपंच गिर्राज प्रजापत के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने जयपुर स्थित विधायक के कार्यालय पर सौंपे ज्ञापन में बताया कि बनवाड़ा में खाता संख्या 477 रकबा 475 बीघा 2 बिस्वा कस्टोडियन भूमि है। जो कि आजादी के समय व देश के बंटवारे के दौरान पाकिस्तान चले गए लोगों की थी। उक्त भूमि वर्तमान में सिवायचक पुनर्वास महकमा कस्टोडियन है। जिस पर लगभग 70 वर्षों से बनवाड़ा में किसान कब्जा काश्त कर खेती के रुप में कृषि कर अपना जीवन यापन कर रहे हैं। उक्त भूमि पर खेती करने वाले किसान सभी गरीब श्रेणी के है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उक्त पर भूमि खेती कर रहे किसानों के खोतदारी नाम राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज नहीं होने की वजह से किसी भी प्रकार का कोई लाभ भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है एवं न ही किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड बनवा सकते हैं तथा सरकार की किसी भी जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ भी नहीं उठा पा रहे हैं। राजस्व विभाग के तहसीलदार पीपलू द्वारा हर वर्ष में दो बार 1100 रुपए प्रति बीघा की पेनल्टी वसूल करने का नोटिस देकर पेनल्टी वसुली जा रही है। जो कि गरीब किसानों के साथ अन्याय करने जैसा प्रतीत होता है। जोन्याय संगत नहीं हैं। उक्त भूमि पर इतनी फसल भी पैदा नीं होती हैं। जिससे किसानों आसानी से पेनल्टी की राशि चुका सकें। किसानों ने बताया कि उक्त भूमि को खातेदारी में दर्ज करने के संदर्भ में पूर्व में कहीं बार जिला कलेक्टर, उपखंड अधिकारी, तहसीलदार पीपलू को भी अवगत करवाया गया हैं। वहीं विधायक को भी कई बार इस मामले में अवगत करवाया था। इस मौके नाथू तिवाड़ी, घनश्याम चोकायत, हनुमान चोकायत, कमलेश चन्देल, रामराय चोकायत मौजूद रहे। निवाई-पीपलू विधायक प्रशांत बैरवा कहना हैं कि बनवाड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने कस्टोडियन भूमि को खातेदारी में परिवर्तित करने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया हैं। इस संबंध में अधिकारियों से रिपोर्ट मांगी हैं तथा आगामी दिनों में होने वाले विधानसभा सत्र में वहां यह मुद्दा उठाएंगे।

