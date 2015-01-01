पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

46 उम्मीदवार मैदान में:पीपलू: 19 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 46 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

पीपलूएक घंटा पहले
पीपलू पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को उपखंड कार्यालय सभागार में 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय रहा। जिसमें एक उम्मीदवार ने अपना नाम वापस लिया हैं। उसके बाद शेष बचे हुए उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्नों का आवंटन किया गया हैं। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी रवि वर्मा ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 2 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार सुमेर सिंह ने अपना नाम निर्देशन पत्र वापस लिया हैं। जिसके बाद पीपलू पंचायत समिति के 19 वार्ड के लिए 46 उम्मीदवारों के 46 नामांकन फार्म शेष बचे हैं। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी ने बताया 23 नवंबर को अब पीपलू पंचायत समिति सदस्य को लेकर प्रथम चरण में चुनाव होंगे।यह हैं कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारवार्ड 1 से मौसम देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 2 से मुकेश गुजर्र, वार्ड 3 से छोटी देवी जाट, वार्ड 4 से ममता देवी बैरवा, वार्ड 5 से रामफूल गुर्जर, वार्ड 6 से मौसमी देवी जाट, वार्ड 7 से घीसी देवी, वार्ड 8 से फूला देवी मीणा, वार्ड 9 से धर्मराज, वार्ड 10 से सुशीला बैरवा, वार्ड 11 से सुरेश यादव, वार्ड 12 से कजोड़ी देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 13 से नौरती स्वामी, वार्ड 14 से हीना बानो, वार्ड 15 से गलोल गुर्जर, वार्ड 16 से बाबूलाल पुत्र रतनलाल मीणा, वार्ड 17 से ममता गुर्जर, वार्ड 18 से रामजस गुर्जर, वार्ड 19 से ममता बैरवा उम्मीदवार हैं। कांग्रेस की ओर से 13 महिलाएं और 6 पुरुष उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 1 से रतनी देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 2 से घनश्याम, वार्ड 3 से शिवराज जाट, वार्ड 4 से रतनी देवी चंदेल, वार्ड 5 से श्योजी जाट, वार्ड 6 से मनीषा शर्मा, वार्ड 7 से संतोष देवी सोनी, वार्ड 8 से सीमा, वार्ड 9 से दुर्गादेवी राव, वार्ड 10 से किरण बैरवा, वार्ड 11 से शिवदयाल यादव, वार्ड 12 से सीमादेवी विजयवर्गीय, वार्ड 13 से ममता देवी चंदेल, वार्ड 14 से बाबूलाल माहेश्वरी, वार्ड 15 से शायर, वार्ड 16 से राधेश्याम मीणा, वार्ड 17 से अनितादेवी, वार्ड 18 से रमेशचंद्र गुर्जर, वार्ड 19 से लखनराव उम्मीदवार हैं। भाजपा की ओर से 11 महिलाएं और 8 पुरुष उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 2 से भरतलाल यादव, सुमन, वार्ड 11 से रामदयाल पुत्र लखमा, वार्ड 12 से ज्योति साहू, वार्ड 14 से लोकेश मीणा, वार्ड 15 से नंदू, वार्ड 19 से अनिता देवी निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार हैं। वहीं वार्ड 13 से हंसराज पुत्र कजोड़ बसपा से उम्मीदवार हैं।

