अवैध बजरी परिवहन:अवैध बजरी परिवहन करते दो ट्रैक्टर मय ट्रॉली जब्त

पीपलू3 घंटे पहले
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश की पालना में अवैध बजरी खनन की रोकथाम को लेकर पीपलू पुलिस ने डिप्टी अंकित जैन के नेतृत्व में कार्रवाई की हैं। थानाधिकारी हंसराज आरपीएस प्रोबेशन ने बताया कि एएसआई बालकिशन व गठित टीम के कांस्टेबल सुरेश, रामअवतार, मदनलाल ने गश्त व वाहन चैंकिग के दौरान अवैध बजरी खनन व परिवहन करते हुए बैरवा की ढाणी लांक के यहां से दो ट्रैक्टर मय ट्रॉली अवैध बजरी भरकर गुजरते हुए मिली। जिनके चालक पुलिस जीप को देखकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉॅलियों को रास्ते पर छोडकर भाग गए। जिस पर दोनों ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को जप्त करते हुए सुरक्षार्थ झिराना चौकी परिसर मेें खडा करवाया गया हैं। साथ ही फरार चालकों के विरुद्ध आईपीसी व 4/21 एमएमआरडी एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कर अनुसंधान जारी है।

