पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विश्व शांति महायज्ञ का आयोजन:पीपलू में विश्व शांति महायज्ञ का आयोजन

पीपलू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के चंद्रप्रभु दिगंबर जैन मंदिर के संत भवन में आचार्य विद्यासागर महाराज के शिष्य क्षुल्लक नयसागर महाराज के सान्निध्य में कोरोना से मुक्ति पाने के लिए तत्वार्थ सूत्र महामंडल विधान एवं विश्व शांति महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। पंडित जगदीश शास्त्री कापरेन जिला बूंदी के निर्देशन में मंडल पर 357 अघ्र्य चढ़ाए गए। महामारी से छुटकारा पाने के लिए क्षुल्लक नयसागर महाराज ने अपने प्रवचनों में बताया कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए, मास्क का प्रयोग करके अपने जीवन को सुरक्षित करें एवं दूसरों को भी संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए सावधानी बरतना आवश्यक है। जैन समाज के प्रवक्ता विकास जैन (गोलू) ने बताया कि क्षुल्लक नयसागर महाराज ने नर से नारायण बनने की विधि पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला गया। इंसान से भगवान बनने की विधि के गुर सिखाए गए। इससे पूर्व प्रात: प्राणायाम योगासन ध्यान एवं सुप्रभात की शुरुआत हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें