पंचायतीराज चुनाव:टिकटार्थी जोड़तोड़ में, विधायक के घर पर लगा रहे चक्कर

फागीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतीराज चुनावों को लेकर दावेदार टिकटार्थी विधायक बाबूलाल नागर के चक्कर लगाने लगे है। साथ ही गांवों में बहुमत हासिल करने के लिए जनता की मनुहार करने लगे है। गांव की सियासत में युवा उम्मीदवार कद्दावर नेताओं की सियासी जमीन को हथियाने में लगे हुए है। विधायक नागर के मकान पर इन दिनों जनसुनवाई में ज्यादा टिकटार्थी नजर आने लगे है। विधायक ने पारदर्शीता रखते हुए जनता के सामने टिकट तय करने का फैसला लिया है। विधायक नागर ने बताया कि टिकट जिताऊ और टिकाऊ उम्मीदवार को ही मिलेगा। विधायक के निजी सचिव जीतराम बुरड़क ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र दूदू में पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के टिकट तय होने से पहले वार्ड वाइज पंपलेट बंटवा कर जनता की सहमति के लिए एकत्र कर उम्मीदवार तय किया जाएगा। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रितेश बैरवा पार्टी के कार्यों में पूरी तरह निष्क्रिय होने की वजह से रितेश खेमे के कार्यकर्ता निराश और मायुस है। कार्यकार्ताओं से जमीनी जुडाव होने की वजह से नागर की पकड मजबूत मानी जा रही है। द विधायक बाबूलाल नागर का कहना है कि जनता के बीच जाकर रायशुमारी करने के बाद ही प्रत्याशी तय होगा। साफसुथरी छवि वाले को ही टिकट दिया जाएगा

