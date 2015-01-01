पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:रेलवे कॉलोनी का मुख्य मार्ग जर्जर,आवागमन प्रभावित

फुलेरा4 घंटे पहले
फुलेरा ग्रामीण| रेलवे कॉलोनी स्थित मुख्य स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक कार्यालय के बाहर सड़क पर जमी मिट्टी।
  • रेलनगरी के नाम से विख्यात फुलेरा में सड़कों के हाल बेहाल, वाहन चालक परेशान

रेलनगरी के नाम से विख्यात फुलेरा की रेलवे कॉॅलोनी की बनावट व सुन्दरता कुछ वर्षों पहले तक देखने लायक हुआ करती थी, परन्तु रेल अधिकारियों की उदासीनता व पानी की कमी से चलते यहां पर अब सुन्दरता और हरियाली उजाड़ का स्वरूप ले चुकी है। रेलवे कॉलोनी की अधिकांश मुख्य सड़क मार्ग खराब, टूटे तथा गड्ढेदार हो गए हैं। साथ ही कुछ सड़कों पर तो बालू मिट्टी ने अपना अधिकार जमा रखा है।

इसके कारण वाहन चालकों व पैदल लोगों को भी आवागमन में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। फुलेरा रेलवे कॉॅलोनी से चारों दिशाओं में जाने के लिए रास्ते बने हुए हैं। इसमें श्रीरामनगर, न्यू गार्ड काॅलोनी, स्कूल की ढाणी, सामलपुरा सहित अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जाने के लिए रेलवे कॉॅलोनी के रास्तों से ही जाना पड़ता है। इसमें इन टूटी सड़कों अथवा सड़क पर पड़ी बालू मिट्टी के कारण हमेशा दुर्घटना का खतरा बना रहता है।

इन रास्तों की हालत खराब
रेलवे कॉलोनी में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी मुख्य स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक कार्यालय के सामने, अजमेरी गेट के पास, रेलवे अस्पताल के पास तथा अण्डरपास से रेलवे इंस्टीट्यूट तक जाने वाली सड़क, स्काउट डेन से अजमेरी गेट तक के रास्तों पर सबसे अधिक परेशानियों का सामना वाहन चालकों को करना पड़ता है।

सड़क की मरम्मत कराएंगे
मुख्य सडक मार्ग पर जमा मिट्टी की जानकारी नहीं थी, जांच करवाकर शीघ्र ही सुचारू करवा दिया जाएगा। वहीं टूटी सड़कों पर भी मरम्मत कार्य जल्दी ही करवा दिया जाएगा।
-श्याम गर्ग, एडीईएन (रेलवे) फुलेरा

कॉलोनी में कई जगहों पर ना सड़क का नामोनिशान है ना ही है नालियां
दूदू | कस्बे की गणेश कॉलोनी में कई मोहल्लों में ना सड़क है ना ही नालियां है जिसके कारण नरकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं लोग। जानकारी के अनुसार गणेश कॉलोनी की कई गलियों में ना सड़क का नामोनिशान है ना ही है नालियां जिसके कारण घरों का निकलने वाला पानी घरों के बाहर ही रास्तों में बने गहरे गड्ढे में भर जाता है। जिसके कारण लोगों का इस रास्ते से निकलना मुश्किल हो रखा है।

वहीं गड्ढों में पानी भरकर कीचड़ में तब्दील हो जाता है। जिसके कारण जहां एक तरफ बदबू से परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। वहीं उनमें पैदा हुए मच्छरों ने लोगों का जीना हराम कर रखा है। वहीं मच्छरों से पनपने वाली बीमारियों का भी खतरा मंडरा रहा है। \लोग नरकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

लोगों का कहना है कि पिछले कई सालों से हम बार-बार जाकर ग्राम पंचायत का दरवाजा खटखटा रहे हैं लेकिन ना तो हमारे सड़कें बनाई जा रही है ना ही नालियों का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है इसी कॉलोनी में कई मोहल्लों में तो सड़कें एवं नालियां का निर्माण करवा चुकी है।

