आरक्षण के लिए बैठक:रवांजना चौड़ में एमबीसी आरक्षण के लिए बंजारा समाज ने की बैठक

पीपलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत रवांजना चौड़ में बंजारा समाज की बैठक एमबीसी आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रदेश सदस्य बनवारी सिंह अवाना के नेतृत्व में रामदेव चौक में आयोजित की गई। आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के घनश्याम बंजारा, भरतलाल, प्रभु दरबारी आदि ने राजस्थान सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए समय से पहले हमारा 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण विधेयक पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को जल्द भेजने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि अब हमारा समाज चुप बैठने वाला नहीं है। हमारा समाज कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला की अवाज पर तैयार है और इस बार हम आरक्षण लेकर रहेंगे। बैठक में समाज के हेमराज, मुकेश, करतार सिंह, हरिराम, मोहन सिंह, मदन, राधेश्याम, रमेश आदि ने आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारियों का स्वागत किया। बैठक में रवांजना चौड़, रवांजना डूंगर, फिरोजपुरा, पांचोलास, पचीपल्या, बिशनपुरा आदि गांव के बंजारा समाज के लोगों ने आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के साथ अपने दोनों हाथ खड़े कर आरक्षण की मांग का समर्थन किया। इस अवसर पर कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

