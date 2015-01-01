पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विकसित होंगे मॉडल सीएचसी:चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विकसित होंगे मॉडल सीएचसी

पीपलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में मिलेंगी 24 घंटे प्रसव सुविधाएं, 37 तरह की निशुल्क जांच के साथ विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स की सेवाएं भी
  • बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा के लिए एक सीएचसी मॉडल का निर्णय

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीजों को बड़े अस्पतालों की तर्ज पर ही विशेषज्ञ सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवाने को लेकर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा के तहत जिले के प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र की एक सीएचसी (सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र) को मॉडल सीएचसी के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। इसका प्रस्ताव बनाने की कवायद चिकित्सा विभाग ने शुरू कर दी है। राज्य सरकार ने हाल ही में हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा के लिए एक सीएचसी को मॉडल बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। मॉडल सीएचसी में चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों और संसाधनों की पूर्ति सरकार करेंगी।

सीएमएचओ- आदेश मिल गए, किसी विधानसभा में मॉडल सीएचसी नहीं, अच्छी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी

सरकार का उद्देश्य : उपचार के लिएबड़े शहरों में नहीं भटकना पड़ेगाजिले में चारों विधानसभा की एक-एक बड़ी सीएचसी को मॉडल बनाया जाएगा। मॉडल सीएचसी में जनरल सर्जन, फिजीशियन, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, एनेस्थेटिक, डेंटल सर्जन 1-1, जनरल ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर 5, मेडिकल ऑफिसर आयुष 1, स्टाफ नर्स 10, फार्मासिस्ट 1, फार्मासिस्ट आयुष 1, लैब टेक्नीशियन 2, रेडियोग्राफर, डायटिशियन, नेत्र सहायक, दंत सहायक, कोल्ड चेन व वैक्सीन लॉजिस्टिक असिस्टेंट, ऑपरेशन थिएटर सहायक, रिहेब्लिटेशन कार्यकर्ता व काउंसलर 1-1 होंगे। सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि मॉडल सीएचसी में यह सभी सुविधा मिलने से क्षेत्र के लोगों को बड़े शहरों में इलाज के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। साथ ही जिला मुख्यालय के अस्पतालों का भार भी कम होगा।

विधायकों की अनुशंसा पर होगा सीएचसी का चयनविधानसभावार आदर्श सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सीएचसी का चयन विधायकों की अनुशंसा पर होगा। मॉडल सीएचसी पर उपलब्ध संसाधन आईपीएचएस नियमों के अनुसार आधारभूत ढ़ाचे का एनालिसिस किया जाएगा। प्रदेशभर में कोविड 19 की स्थिति को देखते हुए सरकार की और से दो साल तक विधायक कोष की राशी एक करोड़ रूपये प्रति वर्ष का उपयोग चिकित्सा विभाग के आधारभूत ढांचे को सुदृढ़ करने की घोषणा की गई हैं। इसके तहत आधारभूत ढांचे में कमी पूर्ती विधायक कोष से की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें