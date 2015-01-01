पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग की लापरवाही:नियमित होने से पहले ही 200 शिक्षकों को दिया नोशनल लाभ, अब जांच होगी

  • 2012 व 2013 में नियुक्त शिक्षकों से जुड़ा मामला

जिले में शिक्षा विभाग से जुड़ा चौकाने वाला एक बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल नियमित होने से पहले ही जिले के शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही ने करीब 200 से अधिक शिक्षकों को नोशनल (विभिन्न प्रकार के भत्ते एवं वित्तीय लाभ) लाभ दे दिया। मामले की भनक जब उच्चाधिकारियों को लगी तो अब इस मामले में जांच शुरू हो गई है। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यदि नियम विरूद्ध कुछ मिला तो रिकवरी करवाई जाएगी। यह मामला 2012 व 2013 में नियुक्त शिक्षकों से जुड़ा हुआ है।जानकारी के अनुसार जिले के प्रारंभिक जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के कार्यालय के लेखाधिकारियों की गलती से लाभ देने की भी बात सामने आ रही है। शिक्षा निदेशक बीकानेर ने मामले को लेकर जांच दल बनाकर 30 दिन में रिपोर्ट मांगी है, जिसमें सवाई माधोपुर जिले के अधिकारियों को दौसा जिले में एवं दौसा के अधिकारियों को सवाई माधोपुर जिले में दिए गए नोशनल लाभ के मामले की जांच करने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। शिक्षा विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में जांच के लिए दौसा जिले के अधिकारियों की कमेटी जल्दी ही जिला प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय से रिकॉर्ड लेकर जांच प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगी।

अधिकारी- यदि नियम विरुद्ध कुछ मिला तो रिकवरी करवाएंगे

नियुक्ति: शिक्षक भर्ती में एसटीसी लेवल-प्रथम व बीएड लेवल-द्वितीय पदों की अलग-अलग योग्यता निर्धारित की गई थी। याचिकाकर्ताओं का चयन उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों के लिए किया जाकर नियुक्ति उप्रावि में तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापक लेवल द्वितीय के पद पर की गई। याचिकाकर्ताओं को उप्रावि में थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक के पद पर नियुक्ति जनवरी 2008 में दी गई, जबकि इसी भर्ती विज्ञापन में प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में अलग से लेवल प्रथम के रिक्त पदों के लिए की गई भर्ती में चयनित एसटीसी योग्यताधारी अभ्यर्थियों को लेवल प्रथम अध्यापक के पद पर नियुक्ति सितम्बर 2007 में दी गई। जनवरी 2008 में नियुक्त याचिकाकर्ता बीएड योग्यताधारी लेवल द्वितीय श्रेणी अध्यापकों की मांग थी कि उनके साथ एक समय में भर्ती परीक्षा होने से उनके साथ एसटीसी लेवल प्रथम के चयनित शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति दिनांक से उन्हें वित्तीय व अन्य लाभ मिले।

यह था नियम: जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारम्भिक की ओर से कोर्ट में याचिकाकर्ताओं के परिवाद का निस्तारण विभागीय नियमानुसार करने के बाद ही एरियर भुगतान करने या नहीं करने के आदेश जारी किए जाने थे। प्रकरण का परीक्षण किए जाने पर स्पष्ट था कि इन शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से प्राथमिक एवं उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापक भर्ती विज्ञापन के अनुसार की गई। विज्ञापन में स्पष्ट रूप से प्राथमिक एवं उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में पदों को अलग अलग वर्गीकरण कर प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में नियुक्ति के लिए बीएसटीसी व उच्च प्राथमिक पदों के लिए बीएड योग्यता निर्धारित की थी।नोशनल लाभ: शिक्षकों की ओर से अपील करने पर न्यायालय ने आदेश देकर याचिकाकर्ताओं को अपनी मांग के संबंध में विभाग में परिवाद प्रस्तुत करने एवं सक्षम अधिकारी से अभ्यावेदन का निस्तारण करते हुए स्पीकिंग ऑर्डर जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। ऐसे में डीईओ प्रारम्भिक को इन प्रकरणों का अध्ययन कर विभागीय व सरकारी नियमों के अनुसार नोशनल लाभ देय होने अथवा नहीं होने के स्पीकिंग आदेश जारी करने थे, लेकिन सवाई माधोपुर जिले सहित प्रदेशभर के सभी 33 जिलों में डीईओ प्रारम्भिक ने नियमों के विपरीत कई शिक्षकों को अनियमित नोशनल लाभ प्रदान करने से निदेशालय ने जांच दल गठित कर दिए हैं।

