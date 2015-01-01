पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधवा वृद्धा की हत्या:राजमहल की बीसलपुर कॉलोनी में वृद्धा की हत्या

राजमहल35 मिनट पहले
  • शव पर गहने मिले, पिता की मौत के बाद अकेली वारिस थी

राजमहल पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या 1 में गुरुवार रात को घर में अकेली रह रही विधवा वृद्धा की हत्या कर दी गई। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची व मौका मुआयना किया। प्रथम दृष्टया मान रही है कि गला घोंट कर हत्या करने के बाद हत्यारा वृद्धा को उसके मकान से लगभग 70 मीटर की दूर तक ले गए।

संभावना है कि आस पास में जाग होने से वहीं छोड़ कर भाग गए। महिला के पहने हुए जेवर उसके शरीर पर सुरक्षित थे। शव को देवली अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। शुक्रवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। पुलिस के साथ टोंक से आए एफएसएल दल ने घटनास्थल से अहम साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस हत्या के पीछे के कारणों की जांच कर ही है। बीसलपुर चौकी प्रभारी बद्री लाल यादव ने बताया कि मत्स्य लैडिंग सेंटर के पास स्थित बीसलपुर कोलोनी में विधवा लाडा (57) पत्नि रामेश्वर प्रसाद माली अकेली रहती थी। उसके दो पुत्र हैं। एक गुरूग्राम में मजदूरी करता है व दूसरा वाहन चालक है। दोनों ही घर से बाहर रहते हैं। महिला भी बीसलपुर बांध के पास थडी पर मूंगफली आदि बेचकर अपना जीवन यापन कर रही थी।

वृद्धा के नाम है करोड़ों रुपए की जमीन

वृद्धा के पीहर पक्ष में उसके कोई भाई बहिन नहीं होने तथा माता पिता की मौत के बाद अकेली वारिस थी, जिससे पीहर में उसकी करोडों़ की जमीन की वारिस हो गई। इस तथ्य को लेकर भी पुलिस हत्या की दृष्टी से जांच कर रही है। वहीं जंगल में ले जाकर वृद्धा के गहने खोलने का प्लान या जमीन के चलते वृद्धा को बीसलपुर बांध में फैंक कर डूबाकर जांच को भटकाने, पारिवारिक रंजिश की आशंका, चोरी सहित हर दृष्टिकोण से जांच कर रही है।

