अवैध बजरी खनन:पुलिस को देख ट्रैक्टर चालक बनास में ट्रॉलियां छोड़ गए

राजमहल5 घंटे पहले
बनास नदी के राजमहल व बोटून्दा गांव के बीच गुरूवार को बजरी खनन की सूचना पर पहुंची दूनी थाना पुलिस के जवानों को देखकर बजरी माफियाओं ने ट्रोलियों को खाली करने के साथ ही ट्रैक्टर लेकर मौके से फरार हो गये। वहीं खाली ट्रोलियों को नदी के बीच बजरी पेड़ों में छोड़ गये। ट्रोलियां छोडऩे की सूचना पर दूनी थानाधिकारी नाहर सिंह ने मौके पर पहुँच कर सभी लगभग पांच ट्रोलियों को जप्त कर दूनी थाने में रखवाया है। जिसमें किसी में गोबर की खाद,पीली मिट्टी व किसी में बजरी के अंश मिले है। जिस पर दूनी थाना पुलिस ने ट्रोलियां जप्त कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। देवली डीएसपी कार्यालय से प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस वंदिता राणा ने बताया कि राजमहल गांव के पास बनास नदी में आये दिन बजरी खनन की सूचना मिलती रहती है। गुरूवार को पुलिस ने मुखबीर की सूचना पर राजमहल बनास नदी में गश्त की थी। जिसकों देखकर बजरी माफियां ट्रोलियों को बनास नदी के बजरी पेड़ों में छोड़कर भाग गये।

