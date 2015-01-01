पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम के आदेश बेअसर:भंबूपुरा विद्यालय की जमीन पर फिर से कब्जा, 21 साल बाद भी नहीं मिला पट्टा

सपोटरा18 मिनट पहले
  • कलेक्टर व एसडीएम के आदेश बेअसर,तीन माह पूर्व हटाए अतिक्रमण पर फिर से कब्जा, ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

उपखंड मुख्यालय से एक किमी दूर ग्राम पंचायत सपोटरा के राप्रावि भंबूपुरा को कलेक्टर व उपखंड अधिकारी के बार बार निर्देशों के बावजूद पंचायतीराज विभाग ने 21 साल बाद भी पट्टा जारी नहीं किया। वहीं दशकों से दबंगों ने विद्यालय भूमि पर किए अतिक्रमण को तीन माह पूर्व उपखंड प्रशासन की ओऱ् से कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर ध्वस्त करने के बावजूद मिलीभगत से चार लोगों ने फिर पक्का-कच्चा निर्माण कर कब्जा कर लिया गया, जिससे ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है।राज्य सरकार ने ग्राम पंचायत सपोटरा के राप्रावि भंबूपुरा का वर्ष 1999 में संचालन शुरू किया था। विद्यालय प्रशासन ने ग्रामवासियों की ओर से विद्यालय के लिए भूमि आवंटन के साथ आसपास दबंगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण की बार बार शिकायत करने के बावजूद न तो भूमि आवंटित की गई और न ही दबाव से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद फिर से अतिक्रमणकारियों ने फिर कब्जा कर लिया। पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी ने उपखंड अधिकारी को 25 जुलाई को भेजे पत्र में बताया कि राप्रावि भंबूपुरा गैर मुमकिन आबादी ख.नं. 478/2 में स्थित है। जिसमें हजारी पुत्र घीस्या, बत्तीलाल पुत्र मंगल माली, बदरी पुत्र किशोर व किरोड़ी पुत्र अमली ने पक्का निर्माण कर सूखे पत्थरों की चिनाई कर झोंपड़ी बनाकर खाद डाल दिया। इसके अलावा पशु बांधकर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। जिनको तीन नोटिस जारी करने के बाद 25 जुलाई 2020 को तहसीलदार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस, पंचायतीराज व राजस्व कार्मिकों की मौजूदगी में जेसीबी से पक्का व कच्चा निर्माण ध्वस्त कर आंगनबाड़ी भवन से चारा बाहर निकालकर हटा दिया था।कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर भंबूपुरा विद्यालय, आंगनबाड़ी भवन व देवस्थान के चारों ओर तीन माह पूर्व उपखंड प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण ध्वस्त करने के बाद पंचायतीराज विभाग की ओर से सरकारी स्कूल के लिए खाली कराई गई भूमि पर दबंगों ने फिर पक्का निर्माण, कच्चा कोट व छप्परपोश बाड़े का निर्माण कर कब्जा कर लिया। एक अतिक्रमणी ने कुछ दिन पूर्व दिन व रात में निर्माण चलाकर अवैध पक्का भवन खड़ा कर दिया। जिसकी शिकायत ग्रामीणों ने जिला व उपखंड प्रशासन को करने के बावजूद अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। खसरा नं. 478/2 एवं 478/3 गैर मुमकिन आबादी भूमि है, लेकिन पंचायतीराज विभाग के अधिकारी ग्राम पंचायत के नाम उक्त भूमि का नामातंकरण नहीं खुलने के बहाने से विद्यालय भवन तथा उपखंड प्रशासन की ओर से अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराई गई खाली जमीन व खेल मैदान आदि का पट्टा जारी नहीं किया जा रहा है।

