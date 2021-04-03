पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:सरपंच की अनियमितताओं की जांच कराने की मांग

सपोटरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कालागुड़ा के ग्रामीणों का एक शिष्टमंडल विधायक व जिला कलेक्टर से मिला

ग्राम पंचायत कालागुड़ा के ग्रामीणों का एक शिष्टमंडल पूर्व मंत्री एवं विधायक रमेशचंद मीणा तथा जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग व जिला परिषद के सीईओ शिवचरण मीणा से मिला और सरपंच व सचिव द्वारा निर्माण कार्यों में अनियमितता बरतकर सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग करने की शिकायत की गई। ग्रामीण श्रीचंद, केदारलाल, रामसहाय, हेमराज, देवफूल आदि ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच द्वारा विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत कराए गए निर्माणों कार्यों में घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग कर फर्जी तरीके से भुगतान उठाया गया है। उन्होने आरोप लगाया कि कालागुड़ा तलाई से राजाधौं तक कल्याणपुरा मार्ग पर वन विभाग द्वारा पूर्व में ड़ाली गई ग्रेवल का बिना कार्य कराये ही भुगतान उठाने,कालागुड़ा से बांसाहारी मार्ग पर पूर्व सरपंच द्वारा कराए गए ग्रेवल कार्य का फर्जी भुगतान उठाने,कालागुड़ा गांव में सीसी सड़क पर लाल रेता व घटिया निर्माण कराने से खुर्द बुर्द होने,कालागुड़ा से डांडी की डोंगरी में पूर्व पंचायत द्वारा निर्मित कच्ची तलाई का पुन: भुगतान उठाने,कालागुड़ा के गरीब लोगों के जॉब कार्ड बंद होने से रोजगार नही मिलने,गोरेहार में सीसी रोड़ व हॉल निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग करने,सिमिर पंचायत के लोगों के जॉब कार्ड कालागुड़ा में चलाने तथा 18 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों के नवीन जॉब कार्ड जारी कर अनियमितता बरती गई है। ग्रामीणों ने अनियमितताओं की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने की मांग की है। जिस पर जिला परिषद के सीईओ ने ग्रामीणों को जांच कमेटी गठित कर जांच कराने का आश्वासन दिया है।12 तक कर सकते हैं आवेदनकरौली| जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी जे.एस. पूनिया ने बताया कि सहायक प्रबंधक कार्मिक रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया मानव संसाधन प्रबंध विभाग में पात्र रिटायर्ड सैनिकों से चतुर्थ श्रेणी व सुरक्षा गार्ड के पद पर आवेदन मांगे हैं। इच्छुक पूर्व सैनिक 12 फरवरी मध्य रात्रि 12 बजे तक ऑनलाईन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।जिले से पांच पदाधिकारी शामिलकराैली| राजस्थान राज्य नर्सेज एसोसिऐशन (एकीकृत) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र राना द्वारा घोषित प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में जिले से पांच नर्सेज कर्मियों को शामिल किया है। कैलाश शर्मा को महामंत्री, नवीन शर्मा नर्स प्रथम को प्रदेश संयोजक, विष्णु गुप्ता व हरसहाय गुर्जर को प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री, रमेश गुप्ता नर्स प्रथम को सदस्य सचिव नियुक्त किया है।

