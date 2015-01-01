पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटिया निर्माण:कालीसिल बांध की बूकना मुख्य नहर और जाखौदा माइनर में घटिया निर्माण, ठेकेदार का भुगतान रोका

सपोटरा38 मिनट पहले
  • विधायक रमेश मीना ने किया निरीक्षण, किसानों को निर्माण की उच्च स्तरीय जांच का आश्वासन

पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री व क्षेत्रीय विधायक रमेशचंद मीणा ने शुक्रवार को जलसंसाधन विभाग की ओर से निर्मित कालीसिल बांध की मुख्य एवं माइनर नहरों के निर्माण का अधिकारियों के साथ निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें घटिया निर्माण मिलने पर मौके पर अधिशासी अभियंता को संवेदक का भुगतान रोकने और खामियों को ठीक करने का निर्देश दिया।

नहरों के घटिया निर्माण की काश्तकारों को उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने का आश्वासन दिया। कालीसिल बांध के जीर्णोद्धार व नहरों का पक्का निर्माण के लिए जायका योजना के तहत वर्ष 2018 में विभाग ने 16.20 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर किया था। जिसका कार्यादेश ग्वालियर की एक कंपनी को देकर कार्य शुरू करा दिया गया। काश्तकारों की शिकायत पर शुक्रवार को विधायक रमेशचंद मीणा के नेतृत्व में उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा व जलसंसाधन विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंता विजय कुमार शर्मा ने निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें नहर का स्ट्रेक्चर व बैड शिड्यूल के अनुसार नहीं मिला। जगह-जगह डेमेज पाए गए। दूसरी ओर नहर का स्ट्रेक्चर 3 के विपरीत 2.5 इंच का मिला। भंडारीपुरा के आउटलेट का काम घटिया पाया गया। जिसमें बजरी की जगह लाल रेत का उपयोग किया गया है।

बड़ौदा व बूकना माइनर पर स्ट्रेक्चर 3 के बजाय 2.6 इंच मिला जोड़ली माइनर नहर पर भी लाल बजरी तथा सीमेंट की मात्रा कम होने से घटिया निर्माण पाया गया। जाखौदा,रानीपुरा व डूंड्यापुरा की पक्की नहर जगह-जगह क्रेक पैनल पाए। जाखौदा, रानीपुरा की एक साइड का स्ट्रेक्चर धंसना पाया गया। औड़च व डूंड्यापुरा के पास अंडरग्राउंड नहर के पाइप लीकेज थे। जिसको विधायक ने नहर बंद होने पर लीकेज सुधारने का निर्देश दिया। विधायक ने अधिशासी अभियंता को खराब नहर का भुगतान रोकने का निर्देश दिया। अधिशासी अभियंता ने बताया कि ठेकेदार के करीब 1100 स्ट्रेक्चर क्षतिग्रस्त मिलने पर करीब 45 लाख रुपए का भुगतान रोक दिया गया है।

