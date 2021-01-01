पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों का दिल्ली कूच कल

सपोटरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बूकना पंचायत में किसान संघ ने लिया निर्णय, डिकोली घाटी पर कूच के लिए होंगे लामबंद

ग्राम पंचायत बूकना के राधा गोपालजी मन्दिर के प्रांगण में मंगलवार को सपोटरा क्षेत्र के सर्व समाज किसान मोर्चा की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें केन्द्र सरकार के द्वारा पारित तीन कृषि कानूनों का विरोध करते हुए सिंधु,गाजीपुर एवं टीकरी बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में 4 फरवरी को दिल्ली कूच करने का निर्णय लिया गया।कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व विधायक प्रभू पटेल, विकास झारेडा, रामअवतार टाटू,प्रभूलाल,चेतराम बालोती आदि ने कृषि कानूनों को भाजपा की केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा अलोकतांत्रिक रूप से विश्व व्यापार संगठन के हित मे कार्पोरेट घरानों की कृषि लूट एवं फायदा पहुंचाने वाला बताया गया।उन्होंने युवा किसानों की आने वाली पीढी के भविष्य संवारने के लिए एकजुट होकर विरोध करने के साथ गांव-गांव और ढाणियों की चौपालों पर नवीन कृषि कानूनों की जानकारी देते हुए लामबंद करने पर जोर दिया।बैठक में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय किसान एकता परिषद की ओर से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर हो रहे किसान आन्दोलन मे सहयोग व समर्थन देने के लिए 4 फरवरी को दिल्ली कूच करने का निर्णय लिया। जिसके लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों,पंच पटेलों व समाजसेवियों से मिलकर अधिकाधिक संख्या मे भीड़ जुटाने के लिए सम्पर्क करने की युवाओं की जिम्मेदारी तय की गई। दूसरी ओर सोमवार की शाम 4 बजे डिकोली घाटी के एक निजी विद्यालय पर एकत्रित होकर दिल्ली कूच करने का ऐलान किया गया। इस दौरान चेतराम बालोती, राजेश लूलोज, टीआर डिकोली, घनश्याम खूबपुरा, अजय आडाडूंगर, पुष्पेन्द्र मंडावरा, धनराज डिकोली, ऋषिराम खिरखिडी, पूर्व सरपंच बाबूलाल, मोहनलाल प्रजापत, विकास नारेडा, प्रताप पाकड के साथ कई गांवों के पंच पटेल उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser