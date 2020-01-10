पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:सपोटरा में कांग्रेसियों ने कृषि विधेयक बिल का किया विरोध, सौंपा ज्ञापन

सपोटरा13 घंटे पहले
युवा कांग्रेस के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष मनकेश मीणा के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसियों का एक शिष्टमंडल सोमवार को उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा से मिला तथा राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन देकर केन्द्र सरकार के कृषि उपज व्यापार व वाणिज्य एवं कृषक कीमत आवश्वासन समझौता और कृषि सेवा पर करार विधेयक 2020 का विरोध करते हुए अध्यादेश पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई।कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता पुष्पेंद्र मीणा, राजेन्द्र, टीकाराम, अजय, बनवारी, धर्मराज मीणा आदि ने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार ने किसानों व कृषि व्यापार से संबंधित तीन अध्यादेश पास कराने से किसानों के हितों पर कुठाराघात किया गया है।उन्होंने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार के वन नेशन,वन मार्केट की धारणा से मंडी व्यवस्था खत्म होकर व्यापारियों की मनमानी बढ़ेगी तथा मूल आश्वासन एवं कृषि सेवा समझौता अध्यादेश से कंपनियां किसानों की जमीन पर अधिकारिक तौर पर खेती करने के कारण किसानों को मजदूर के रूप में कार्य करना पड़ेगा और आवश्यक संशोधन अध्यादेश के कारण किसानों द्वारा की गई कृषि उपज को जमा करने की अधिकतम सीमा तय करने के साथ कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए बनाए गए एसेशियल एक्ट 1955 का अस्तित्व समाप्त हो जाएगा। जिसके कारण नई व्यवस्था में स्टॉक लिमिट नही होने से जमाखोरी व कालाबाजारी बढ़ने से सीधा फायदा पूंजीपतियों को मिलपाएगा। उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति से किसानों को उनकी उपज का सही लाभ नही देने की मंशा से पूंजीपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने वाले उक्त तीन अध्यादेश को निरस्त करने की मांग की गई।

