हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग:चिकित्सक के हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

सपोटरा5 घंटे पहले
अखिल राजस्थान सेवारत चिकित्सक संघ खंड सपोटरा का एक शिष्टमंडल गुरुवार को ब्लॉक सीएमओ डॉ. विजय सिंह के नेतृत्व में उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा से मिला तथा पुलिस अधीक्षक के नाम ज्ञापन देकर डॉ. महेश मीणा के हत्या के नामजद आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी के साथ परिजनों को न्याय दिलाने की मांग की गई।चिकित्सक डॉ. हंसराज,डॉ. अमरसिंह,डॉ. धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर, डॉ.लखनलाल मीणा, डॉ. घनश्याम अग्रवाल ने बताया कि हिंडौन सिटी अस्पताल में कार्यरत डाॅ. महेश मीणा नादौती क्षेत्र में एक अक्टूबर को संदिग्ध अवस्था में शव मिला था। जिसका मामला घटना के दिन नादौती पुलिस थाने में दर्ज करवा दिया गया। जिसमें दशरथ सिंह गोलाड़ा व डॉ. जीतेन्द्र मीणा को नामजद किया गया था। लेकिन षड़यंत्र पूर्वक हत्या करने के नामजद आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस द्वारा अभी तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है। जबकि चिकित्सकीय पेशे के प्रति पूर्ण ईमानदार चिकित्सक की मौत पृथम दृष्टया षड्यंत्रपूर्वक हत्या या हत्या के लिए उकसाना प्रतीत होती है। उन्होंने आरोपियों के खिलाफ शीघ्रकार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। जिससे जिले के समस्त कोराेना काल में निडर होकर अपना कार्य कर सके।

