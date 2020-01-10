पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण हटाए:सपोटरा से गोरेहार सड़क मार्ग से अतिक्रमण हटाए

सपोटरा13 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत कालागुड़ा के ग्रामीणों का एक शिष्टमंडल सोमवार को छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र मीणा व छात्र नेता हेमसिंह गोरेहार के नेतृत्व में तहसीलदार दिनेशचंद मीणा से मिला तथा सपोटरा से गोरेहार सड़क मार्ग पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण एवं जलभराव की समस्या को दुरुस्त करने का ज्ञापन दिया गया। ग्रामीण लवराज पाकड़,रामोतार मीणा आदि ने बताया कि उपखंड मुख्यालय के गोरेहार व निशाना गांव तक जाने वाले मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर सानिवि की उदासीनता से जगह-जगह अतिक्रमण होने से जहां सड़क मार्ग सिकुड़ गया है वहीं निशाना गांव के समीप मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर जलभराव की समस्या लोगों की परेशानी का सबब बनी हुई है। इधर,सड़क मार्ग पर सपोटरा से गोरेहार तक पटरियों के दोनों ओर कीकर व बबूल के पेड़ खड़े होने से वाहन चालकों के लिए दुर्घटना का सबब बना हुआ है। उन्होंने मुख्य सड़क मार्ग से शीघ्र अतिक्रमण हटाकर पेड़ों को कटवाने व जलभराव की समस्या से निजात दिलाने की मांग की है।

