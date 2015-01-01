पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात 8 बजे तक खुलेगी दुकानें:सपोटरा के गांवों व कस्बों में रात 8 बजे तक खुलेगी दुकानें

सपोटरा3 घंटे पहले
  • सीएलजी की बैठक में अवैध शराब बिक्री का उठा मुद्दा

पुलिस थाना परिसर में बुधवार को समुदाय समन्वय समिति (सीएलजी) की बैठक पुलिस निरीक्षक बनवारीलाल मीणा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। जिसमें जनप्रतिनिधियों को गांवों व कस्बों में घटित अपराधों की जानकारी पुलिस को देने के साथ क्षेत्र के सभी गांवों व कस्बों में रात्रि 8 बजे बाद दुकानें खोलने पर कार्यवाही से अवगत कराया गया।बैठक में पुलिस निरीक्षक ने 25 नवम्बर से होने वाली शादियों में 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियों की भीड़ होने,शादियों में आतिशबाजी तथा दीपावली पर पटाखा चलाने व बेचने पर जुर्माना के साथ कानूनी कार्यवाही की जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों में अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहनने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंशिंग बनाये रखने पर जोर दिया। बैठक में सदस्यों ने सरकारी रास्तों पर अतिक्रमण तथा गांव-गांव में अवैध शराब की दुकानों के देर रात्रि तक बिक्री होने पर अपराधों में इजाफा होने से रूबरू कराया गया। वहीं गोठरा सरपंच ने मांगरोल के श्मशान घाट के पास कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा राहगीरों व वाहन चालकों से लूटपाट करने की समस्या से अवगत कराया। जिस पर थाना प्रभारी ने कार्यवाही का आश्वासन दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि न्यायालय की रोक के बावजूद हाडौती बनास नदी से हो रहे अवैध खनन व परिवहन के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही करने के साथ हाडौती व नारौली डांग पुलिस को पाबंद करने की जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने न्यायालय में इस्तगासे दर्ज कराने के विपरीत पुलिस थाने में पीडितों की फरियाद सुनकर कार्यवाही का आश्वासन दिया गया। उन्होंने क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे अपराधों की जानकारी पुलिस को देकर सहयोग करने पर बल दिया। दूसरी ओर लोगों को संयुक्त परिवार में रहने तथा बच्चों को बेहतर संस्कार देने पर जोर दिया। इस दौरान औड़च सरपंच चंद्रप्रकाश,रामचरण ईनायती,गोठरा सरपंच,हरिओम गुप्ता,घनश्याम बैरवा,रिषिकेश शुक्ला निभैरा आदि उपस्थित थे।

