सैशन न्यायालय ने सुनाया फैसला:दहेज हत्या के दोषी पति को 12 साल व ससुर को 9 साल की कैद

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • गुर्जर आंदोलन की वजह से भरतपुर जेल से कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हो सकी सास, अब 19 नवंबर को सुनाई जाएगी सजा

जिला एवं सैशन न्यायालय ने दहेज प्रताड़ना के आरोपी पति रामरूप सैन पुत्र बाबूलाल, ससुर बाबूलाल सैन तथा सास जगदीशी को दहेज हत्या का दोषी करार दिया है। न्यायालय ने पति रामरूप सैन को धारा 304 बी में दस वर्ष का कठोर कारावास, धारा 201 भादस में दो वर्ष का कारावास व एक हजार रुपए अर्थदण्ड की सजा से दण्डित किया है। ससुर बाबूलाल सैनी को धारा 304 बी में सात वर्ष का कठोर कारावास, धारा 201 भादस में दो वर्ष का कारावास व एक हजार रुपए के अर्थदण्ड की सजा सुनाई है। सास जगदीशी भरतपुर जेल से गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन की वजह से न्यायालय में उपस्थित नहीं होने के कारण आरोपियों को 19 नवम्बर को सजा सुनाई जाएगी।लोक अभियोजक जितेन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रियंका सैनी निवासी सीनोली की शादी 10 मई 2017 को घटना से दो वर्ष पूर्व रामरूप सैन पुत्र बाबूलाल सैन से खण्डार सम्मेलन में हुई थी। शादी के बाद से ही पति, ससूर, सास दहेज के लिए ताना देकर प्रियंका से मारपीट करते थे। कई बार रिश्तेदारों की समझाईश के बाद भी आरोपी नहीं मानें। 21 अक्टूबर 2018 को सुबह 6.40 बजे भाई सुरेश को प्रियंका के ससुराल से फोन आया कि प्रियंका की मौत हो चुकी है, आप लोग आ जाएं। इस पर सुरेश ने कहा कि हम लोग आ रहे हैं, लेकिन विवाहिता के भाई व परिजनों के प्रात: 9.30 बजे ग्राम आकोदा पहुंचने से पूर्व ही हत्या के सबूत नष्ट करने की गरज से गुपचुप शव का दाह संस्कार कर दिया। इसकी रिपोर्ट विवाहिता के परिजनों ने बहरावंडा कला थाने में 21 अक्टूबर को दर्ज कराई।जांच के बाद न्यायालय में पति रामरूप, ससुर बाबूलाल, सास जगदीशी के अलावा 8 अन्य ग्रामीण जिन्होंने हत्या के सबूत मिटाने की गरज से शव का गुपचुप दाह संस्कार कराया के विरुद्ध पुलिस ने चालान पेश किया। अन्वीक्षा के दौरान न्यायालय में अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से 16 गवाह पेश किए तथा 17 दस्तावेजी साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किए। जिला एवं सैशन न्यायालय ने दलीलें सुनने के बाद प्रकरण पर सुनवाई करते हुए आरोपी पति, ससुर व सास को धारा 304 बी में दोषी करार दिया। न्यायालय ने पति रामरूप को धारा 304 बी में दस वर्ष का कठोर कारावास, धारा 201 भादसं में दो वर्ष का कारावास व एक हजार के अर्थदण्ड किया है। ससुर बाबूलाल सैनी को धारा 304 बी में सात वर्ष का कठोर कारावास, धारा 201 भादस में दो वर्ष का कारावास व एक हजार के अर्थदण्ड की सजा सुनाई है। सास जगदीशी भरतपुर जेल से गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन की वजह से न्यायालय में उपस्थित नहीं होने के कारण आरोपियों को 19 नवम्बर को सजा सुनाई जाएगी।

