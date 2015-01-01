पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:सभापति के लिए 3 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए 4 नामांकन

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
सवाई माधोपुर | नगरपरिषद सभागार में सभापति के लिए अपना आवेदन प्रस्तुत करते कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी विमल महावर तथा मौजूद विधायक व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता। आवेदन प्रस्तुत करते भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओमप्रकाश डंगोरिया व मौजूद भाजपाई (दाएं)।
  • दोनों दलों के उम्मीदवार सामने, अब सभापति के चुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज

सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद में सभापति के चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को तीन उम्मीदवारों ने चार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। नामांकन दाखिल करने के साथ ही दोनों दलों के उम्मीदवार सामने आने से अब सभापति के चुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई है।

जहां कांग्रेस में सभापति उम्मीदवार के चयन से लेकर चुनाव संपन्न करवाने तक की कमान स्थानीय विधायक ने संभाल रखी है, वहीं भाजपा में जिला कार्यकारिणी पदाधिकारी पुरजोर तरीके से परिषद में अपना बोर्ड बैठाने के लिए जुटे हुए हैं। सभापति चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को नामांकन का आखिरी दिन होने से रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कपिल शर्मा सहित कार्मिक निर्धारित समय पर सुबह नगर परिषद सभागार में पहुंच गए थे।

सुबह करीब 11 तक उम्मीदवारों के आने का इंतजार करते रहे। इस बीच निर्दलीय पार्षद योगेंद्र सिंह ने सभागार में पहुंचकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को दो नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए। इनमें एक भाजपा से व दूसरा निर्दलीय के रूप में। इसके बाद दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे वार्ड पार्षद का चुनाव हार चुके ओमप्रकाश डंगोरिया भाजपा पदाधिकारियों के साथ नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचे।

नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के बाद भाजपा पदाधिकारी जैसे ही बाहर निकले तो स्थानीय विधायक भी करीब एक दर्जन गाडियों के काफिले सहित पूरे दल-बल के साथ नगर परिषद पहुंचे।

नाम वापसी कल

नामांकन दाखिल की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अब इनकी संवीक्षा 16 दिसंबर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से होगी। 17 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन-पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। इसके बाद इसी दिन चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन किया जाएगा। सभापति के लिए मतदान 20 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा। इसके तत्काल बाद मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी।

उप सभापति का चुनाव 21 को

नगर परिषद सभापति के चुनाव के बाद 21 दिसंबर को उपसभापति का चुनाव होगा। इसको लेकर सुबह 10 बजे बैठक होगी। इसके बाद 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र जमा होंगे। साढे 11 बजे नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की जाएगी तथा दोपहर 2 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। इसके बाद दोपहर ढाई से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। मतदान के तुरंत बाद परिणाम की घोषणा की जाएगी।

