शांतिपूर्ण वोटिंग संपन्न:सवाई में 64.39% व गंगापुर में 71.89% मतदान

सवाई माधोपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • नगर परिषद चुनाव: 277 मतदान केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण वोटिंग संपन्न

शहर की सरकार चुनने के लिए जिले में सवाई माधोपुर व गंगापुर नगर परिषद के कुल 120 वार्डों में बनाए गए 277 मतदान केंद्रों पर शुक्रवार को छिट-पुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। पार्षद बनने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे 611 प्रत्याशियों में से अपने-अपने वार्ड का पार्षद चुनने के लिए 1 लाख 73 हजार 865 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 18 हजार 363 ने मतदाताओं ने वोट डालकर अपनी भूमिका निभाई। पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा इस बार दोनों नगर परिषद क्षेत्रों में मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहा।2015 में हुए नगर परिषद चुनाव में सवाई माधोपुर में 70.92 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था, जबकि इस बार यह आंकड़ा 64.39 प्रतिशत पर ही सिमटकर रह गया। इसी प्रकार गंगापुर में वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में 73 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था और इस बार 71.89 प्रतिशत ही रहा। मतदान समाप्ति के साथ ही अब सवाई माधोपुर के 246 प्रत्याशियों का 146 ईवीएम में तथा गंगापुरसिटी नगर परिषद के 365 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला 131 ईवीएम में बंद हो गया। अब सभी की निगाहें 13 दिसंबर को होने वाली मतगणना के बाद सामने आने वाले परिणामों पर टिकी है।प्रत्याशियों-समर्थकों को राहत की सांस कई दिनों से अपने प्रत्याशियों को जिताने के लिए जी-जान से चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे कार्यकर्ताओं व प्रत्याशियों ने शाम को मतदान समाप्ति के बाद राहत की सांस ली। प्रत्याशियों व उनके समर्थकों को मतदान के दिन का इंतजार था, ताकि इसके बाद वे आराम कर सकें।

13 दिसंबर को मतगणना : 277 ईवीएम में बंद 611 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य, वोटिंग के बाद प्रत्याशी-प्रशासन को राहत

सवाई माधोपुर नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र के 60 वार्डों में कुल 88368 मतदाता हैं। सुबह दस बजे तक 15493 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 17.53 रहा। दोपहर एक बजे तक 37428 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले और मतदान प्रतिशत 42.35 रहा। दोपहर तीन बजे तक 47813 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 54.11 रहा। शाम पांच बजे तक 56144 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले और मतदान प्रतिशत 63.53 रहा। मतदान समाप्ति तक कुल 56897 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 64.39 रहा। गंगापुरसिटी नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र के 60 वार्डों में कुल 85497 मतदाता हैं। सुबह दस बजे तक 17397 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 20.35 रहा। दोपहर एक बजे तक 41763 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले और मतदान प्रतिशत 48.85 प्रतिशत रहा। दोपहर तीन बजे तक 53907 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 63.05 रहा। शाम पांच बजे तक 61179 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले और मतदान प्रतिशत 71.56 रहा। मतदान समाप्ति तक कुल 61466 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया और मतदान प्रतिशत 71.89 रहा।

अल्पसंख्यक व पिछडे़ वर्गों में दिखा उत्साह नगर निकाय चुनाव को लेकर सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में हुए मतदान के दौरान अल्पसंख्यक व पिछडे वर्गों के मतदाताओं में मतदान के प्रति काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला। संबंधित वर्गों के वार्डों में बनाए गए पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदान के लिए सुबह से ही भीड़ देखी गई। मजदूर वर्ग काम पर जाने की जल्दबाजी में सुबह 8 बजे ही पोलिंग बूथ पर पहुंच गए। वहीं सामान्य वर्ग की आबादी वाले वार्डों में मतदान केंद्र पर इक्के-दुक्के मतदान वोट डालते नजर आए। हालांकि इन पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदाताओं के आने का क्रम सुबह से शाम तक जारी रहा। मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद प्रत्याशी वोटिंग प्रतिशत के आधार पर जोड़-भाग में जुट गए हैं। प्रत्याशी की हार-जीत को लेकर वार्डवासी तरह-तरह के कयास लगा रहे हैं।

