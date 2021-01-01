पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:79.9 फीसदी फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने लगवाया टीका, 20.91% ही रहे वंचित

सवाई माधोपुर43 मिनट पहले
सवाई माधोपुर| कोविड सेंटर पर कोविशील्ड का टीका लगवाते हैल्थ वर्कर्स। - Dainik Bhaskar
सवाई माधोपुर| कोविड सेंटर पर कोविशील्ड का टीका लगवाते हैल्थ वर्कर्स।
  • पहले चरण के आखिर दिन 18 स्थानों पर 446 का हुआ टीकाकरण
  • दूसरा चरण : पुलिस, जीआरपी, आरपीएफ, आरएसी सहित कार्मिकों को लगेगी कोविशील्ड

जिले में शुक्रवार को 18 स्थानों पर कोविड-19 टीकाकरण किया गया। जिले में फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स के टीकाकरण के अंतिम दिन 446 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया। जिले में रजिस्टर्ड 7 हजार 463 फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स में से 79.09 प्रतिशत ने ही कोविड-19 से बचाव की वैक्सीन लगवाई है। वहीं 20.21 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीकाकरण नहीं करवाया।

जिले में यहां हुआ टीकाकरण

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने बताया कि जिले के सीएचसी बामनवास, सीएचसी बौंली, सीएचसी मित्रपुरा, सीएचसी मलारना डूंगर, सीएचसी वजीरपुर, सीएचसी तलावडा, सीएचसी पिलोदा, सीएचसी खंडार, सीएचसी बहरांवडा खुर्द, सीएचसी चौथ का बरवाडा, सीएचसी कुंडेरा, सीएचसी शिवाड, पीएचसी भगवतगढ, जिला अस्पताल सवाई माधोपुर, उप जिला अस्पताल गंगापुरसिटी, यूपीएचसी बजरिया, यूपीएचसी उदेई मोड, सीपी हॉस्पिटल गंगापुर में कोविड टीकाकरण किया गया।

16 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ वैक्सीनेशन

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. मीना ने बताया कि 16 जनवरी 2020 से प्रारम्भ हुए टीकाकरण में चिकित्सा विभाग के कार्मिकों व अधिकारियों को टीका लगाया जा रहा है। 16 जनवरी से अब तक सभी को टीका लगवाने के लिए दो मौके पूर्व में दिए जा चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को शेष बचे सभी कार्मिकों को टीका लगवाने का तीसरा व अंतिम मौका दिया गया है। इसके बाद किसी को टीका नहीं लगाया जा सकेगा।

5,903 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने कोविशील्ड लगवाई, 1560 कार्मिक रहे वंचित

कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन के लिए जिले में चिकित्सा विभाग के कार्मिकों, आशाओं, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं व स्वास्थ्य मित्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। जिले में कुल 7,463 हैल्थ वर्कर्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ था। इनमें से 5 हजार 903 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगवाई है। जिले में 79.09 फीसदी हैल्थ वर्कर्स को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। 20.91 प्रतिशत हैल्थ वर्कर्स कोविड-19 का टीका लगाने से वंचित रहे हैं।

अब इनका होगा वैक्सीनेशन

कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का दूसरा चरण राज्य सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार जल्द जिले में शुरू किया जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में रेवन्यु, नगर परिषद, पुलिस, होमगार्ड, जीआरपी, आरपीएफ, आरएसी, जेल विभाग के कार्मिकों को कोविशिल्ड वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए अब तक 3 हजार 861 का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है।

वंचित कर्मचारियों का होगा डाटा तैयार

गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सभी फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीकाकरण के आदेश थे। बाद में नियमों में बदलाव करते हुए टीकाकरण से बच्चों, गर्भवती महिलाओं, गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त लोगों को दूर कर दिया था। हैल्थ वर्कर्स का डाटा तैयार कर नहीं लगवाने के कारणों का पता लगाएंगे।

जिले में 7,463 हैल्थ वर्कर्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन

जिले में कोविशिल्ड टीकाकरण के अंतिम दिन 446 फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया गया है। जिले में कुल 7 हजार 463 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। इनमें से 5 हजार 903 ने ही कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाई है। जिन हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीका नहीं लगवाया है, उनका डाटा तैयार कर वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाने के कारणों का पता लगाएंगे। - डॉ. तेजराम मीना, सीएमएचओ, सवाईमाधोपुर

