838 विवाह आयोजकों ने दी सूचना:838 विवाह आयोजकों ने दी सूचना एसडीएम कार्यालय में लगी रही भीड़

सवाई माधोपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • पटाखे चलाने पर आयोजक, पटाखा विक्रेता, गार्डन संचालक के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई

कोरोना को देखते हुए प्रशासन से विवाह आयोजन की सूचना देने की अनिवार्यता के चलते सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर विवाह आयोजन की सूचना देने वालों की भीड़ लगी रही। इस दौरान पहले मैं-पहले मैं की होड में आयोजक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कीपालना करना ही भूल गए। सोमवार को 838 आयोजकों ने सूचना दी। पांच माह के लंबे इंतजार के बाद 25 नवंबर को क्षेत्र में करीब 2 हजार से ज्यादा शादियां है। शादियों के बीच कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम व गाइड लाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए शादी के आयोजनकर्ता द्वारा प्रशासन को सूचना देना जरूरी है। आयोजक रोजाना कलेक्ट्रेट में शादी समारोह के आयोजन की सूचना देने के लिए आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को विवाह समारोह के आयोजन की सूचना देने के लिए आए आयोजक सोशल डिस्टेटिंग की पालना करना ही भूल गए। कार्यालयकर्मी उनसे बार-बार डिस्टेंसिंग रखने का आग्रह कर रहे थे, लेकिन भीड़ में मौजूद लोग जल्दबाजी के चक्कर में मान नहीं रहे थे।

मास्क नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए किया, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं तो 5000 जुर्माना

सवाई माधोपुर| जिला मजिस्ट्रेट नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने जिले में पटाखों के क्रय-विक्रय और उपयोग पर लगे प्रतिबंध की अवधि आगामी 31 दिसम्बर तक बढ़ा दी है। पटाखों के क्रय-विक्रय पर 10 हजार रुपए तथा पटाखे चलाने पर 2 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना करने के साथ ही राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम- 2020 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि शादी-समारोह या बारात में पटाखे चलाने पर आयोजक, पटाखा विक्रेता, मेरिज गार्डन संचालक के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा उस कार्यक्रम की पूर्व अनुमति को निरस्त समझा जाएगा।मास्क नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना 200 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दिया गया है। फेस मास्क नहीं पहने हुए ग्राहक को सामान बेचने पर दुकानदार पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नही करने पर 100 रूपए, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने पर 200 रूपए, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर शराब- पान- गुटखा- तम्बाकू का सेवन करने पर 500 रूपए, उपखण्ड मजिस्ट्रेट को लिखित में पूर्व सूचना दिए बिना विवाह से सम्बन्धित किसी समारोह या आयोजन या सामाजिक दूरी की पालना नहीं करने पर 5000 रुपए जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। इसी तरह विवाह से सम्बन्धित समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति होने पर 25 हजार रूपए, लोक परिवहन सेवा यथा ऑटो, कैब, रिक्शा, बस, ट्रेन आदि में फेस मास्क या फेस कवर नही पहनने पर 500 रूपये, नियमित रूप से सेनेटाइजेशन तथा सामाजिक दूरी की पालना नहीं कराए जाने पर 10 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

