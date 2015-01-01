पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म की महत्ता पर चर्चा:जिनेंद्र देव का अभिषेक, धर्म की महत्ता पर चर्चा

सवाई माधोपुर2 दिन पहले
सकल दिगंबर जैन समाज के धर्मावलंबियों द्वारा शहर स्थित सुपार्श्वनाथ दिगंबर जैन भसावड़ियान मंदिर में प्रातःकालीन प्रार्थना, मंगलाष्टक की मांगलिक क्रियाओं के साथ समाज की वरिष्ठ श्राविका चित्रा कासलीवाल के सानिध्य में विश्व कल्याण की कामनाओं के साथ जिनेन्द्र भक्तों ने इन्द्र के परिवेश में जिनेन्द्र देव का अभिषेक किया गया। साथ ही प्रभु चरणों में शांतिधारा प्रवाहित कर चंवर ढुलाए गए। समाज के प्रवक्ता प्रवीण जैन ने बताया कि अभिषेक व शांतिधारा के उपरान्त मंदिर की वेदी में विराजित मूल नायक भगवान सुपार्श्वनाथ की भजनों की मधुर स्वर लहरियों के बीच श्रद्धा-भक्ति पूर्वक पूजन कर अष्ट द्रव्यों से युक्त अर्घ्य विधिवत रूप से समर्पित किए गए। इस दौरान जिनालय भक्ति व आस्था के रंग से सराबोर था। पूजन के उपरान्त जिनेन्द्र देव की मंगल आरती उतारी गई। इस अवसर पर समाज के सांस्कृतिक मंत्री अशोक चौधरी, जयंत कासलीवाल, प्रशांत कासलीवाल, शकुन्तला चौधरी, शशि कासलीवाल, मैना चौधरी, मोनिका कासलीवाल, श्वेता कासलीवाल आदि श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे। इसके साथ ही अहिंसा सर्किल आलनपुर स्थित दिगंबर जैन अतिशय क्षेत्र चमत्कारजी में ससंघ चातुर्मासरत आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी ने धर्म चर्चा के दौरान कहा कि मनुष्य के सब दुःख अधर्म से होते हैं और राग-द्वेष ही सारे अधर्म की जड़ है। इसलिए राग-द्वेष को तज कर एवं तेरे-मेरे का भेद भूला कर अहिंसामयी धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने से मनुष्य का कल्याण हो सकता है।वर्षायोग निष्ठापन 15 को: चमत्कारजी मंदिर में महती धर्म प्रभावना के साथ चल रहे आर्यिका विजितमति एवं अन्तसमति ससंघ के वर्षायोग का 15 नवंबर को धार्मिक वातावरण में विधिवत रूप से निष्ठापन (समापन) होगा। इस दौरान चमत्कारजी प्रबन्ध समिति के संयोजन में वर्तमान परिदृश्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रातः 8.15 बजे से आर्यिका संघ की पिच्छिका aपरिवर्तन, शास्त्र व वस्त्र भेंट सहित चातुर्मास कलश स्थापनाकर्ताओं को कलश वितरण सहित विभिन्न धार्मिक कार्यक्रम होंगे।

