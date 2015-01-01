पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाह:लापरवाह चिकित्सा कर्मियों के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक, कलेक्टर ने नीति आयोग के 23 बिंदुओं के आधार पर चिकित्सा सेवाओं में गुणात्मक सुधार पर दिया जोर

जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक सोमवार को कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे नीति आयोग के 23 बिंदुओं के आधार पर चिकित्सा सेवाओं में गुणात्मक सुधार करें। साथ ही कार्य की रिपोर्टिंग भी समय पर करें, जिससे जिले की रैंकिंग में सुधार हो सके।कलेक्टर ने सभी चिकित्सा प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए वे समर्पित होकर सेवाभाव से कार्य करें, जिससे मरीजों को उनकी सेवाओं का पूरा लाभ मिल सके। कार्य में किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। उन्होंने ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ वाइज समीक्षा करते हुए न्यून प्रगति वाले चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस देने के निर्देश भी सीएमएचओ को दिए। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने कहा कि चिकित्सकों को धरती का भगवान माना जाता है। ऐसे में चिकित्सकों की भी जिम्मेदारी है कि वे मरीजों की सेवा निस्वार्थ भाव से करें। चिकित्साकर्मी दिए गए लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति में किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं करें। कोरोना के संक्रमण का प्रसार नहीं हो, इसके लिए पूरे समर्पण के साथ लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए।कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने बिंदुवार समीक्षा करते हुए कम प्रगति वाले चिकित्सा संस्थानों के प्रभारियों को प्रगति सुधारने के निर्देश दिए। चिकित्सा प्रभारियों को लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति में कोताही नहीं बरतते हुए समय पर लक्ष्य पूरे करने की बात कही। टीकाकरण, एएनसी, आयरन फोलिक एसिड गोली का वितरण, संस्थागत प्रसव, जननी सुरक्षा योजना में ऑनलाइन भुगतान, राजश्री योजना के भुगतान की समीक्षा करते हुए लक्ष्य के अनुसार उपलब्धि प्राप्त करने के निर्देश दिए। खंडार ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ को अधिकांश बिंदुओं में न्यून प्रगति पर खरी खोटी सुनाते हुए कार्य एवं प्रगति में सुधार के निर्देश दिए। संस्थागत प्रसव के क्षेत्र में कम प्रगति पर रोष जताया तथा क्षेत्र में 14 होम डिलीवरी होने को गम्भीर मानते हुए शत प्रतिशत संस्थागत प्रसव सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।कई स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर लक्ष्य के मुकाबले नगण्य डिलिवरी होने पर नाराजगी जताई और प्रभारी अधिकारी को नोटिस देने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों से कहा कि टीकाकरण, आयरन-फोलिक एसिड की दवा देने, रक्त जांच एवं अन्य स्वास्थ्य जांच का कार्य समय पर पूरा करते हुए लक्ष्य प्राप्त करें। कलेक्टर ने गर्भवती महिलाओं के पंजीकरण के मामले में पीछे रहने वाले स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के प्रभारियों की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग कर स्थिति में सुधार के निर्देश दिए। इसी तरह अच्छे प्रदर्शन करने पर कुछ केन्द्रों के कार्यों की सराहना की। कोविड के सम्बन्ध में समीक्षा करते हुए जांच कार्य की गति बढाने, अधिक से अधिक सेंपल लेने तथा कोविड से रिकवर हुए मरीजों से फीडबैक लेने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर भवानी सिंह पंवार ने भी योजनाओं की प्रगति की समीक्षा कर निर्देश दिए।बैठक के दौरान मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने गत माह विभाग की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं, मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना, मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क जांच योजना, जननी शिशु सुरक्षा योजना, परिवार कल्याण, प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य, मौसमी बीमारियां, टीबी, एएनसी चेक अप आदि की प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी दी। बैठक में मिसाल रैंकिंग में टीकाकरण, एएनसी रजिस्ट्रेशन पूर्ण टीकाकरण, चाइल्ड हेल्थ, एनसीडी, पीसीटीएस, ओपीडी, परिवार कल्याण आदि कार्यक्रमों के बारे में भी विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। बैठक में सीएमएचओ डॉ.तेजराम मीना, पीएमओ डॉ. बीएल मीना, बीसीएमओ सहित चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें