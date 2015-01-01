पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक - निर्देश:प्रतिबंधित पॉलीथिन का उपयोग करने वाले दुकादारों और प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले वाहनों पर होगी कार्रवाई

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीएम ने नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में एनजीटी के पारित निर्णयों के पालन पर दिया जोर

एनजीटी द्वारा पारित निर्णयों की पालना के लिए गठित जिला स्तरीय समिति की बैठक सोमवार को अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर बीएस पंवार की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई। एडीएम ने दोनों नगरपरिषद क्षेत्रों में प्रतिबंधित पॉलीथिन जब्त करने की कार्रवाई में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके तहत पॉलीथिन के होल सेल विक्रेताओं पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाए।एडीएम ने प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले नाकारा वाहनों, आबादी क्षेत्र में नियम विरूद्ध हॉर्न बजाने वालों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने, निजी और सरकारी अस्पतालों के कचरा निस्तारण में पूर्ण सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने खनिज लीज का उल्लंघन करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। लीजधारी को निर्धारित स्थान पर निश्चित संख्या में पौधे लगाकर उनकी देखभाल करनी होती है। इस कार्य का सत्यापन करने के खनिज अभियन्ता को निर्देश दिए। बजरी के अवैध खनन और परिवहन को रोकने के लिए की गई कार्रवाई की भी समीक्षा की। जिला परिषद सीईओ सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि आदर्श ग्राम पंचायत बहरावंडा खुर्द के संबंध में पांचों बिन्दुओं की पालना में कार्य पूर्ण हो चुके हैं, चौथ का बरवाड़ा में कार्य संबंधी डीपीआर निदेशालय भेज दी गई है, इस पर अन्तिम निर्णय जल्द निर्णय होगा। जिले की 152 ग्राम पंचायतों में ठोस और तरल कचरा प्रबंधन की डीपीआर 31 अक्टूबर तक तैयार होनी थी लेकिन इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित होने के चलते जियो टैगिंग और ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट भेजने के कार्य में थोड़ा विलम्ब होगा। सवाईमाधोपुर नगरपरिषद अधिशाषी अभियन्ता ने सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्रोसेसिंग फेसिलिटी की प्रगति की जानकारी दी। सवाईमाधोपुर शहर से 3 टन प्लास्टिक कचरा रिसाइकल करने के लिए लाखेरी भेजा गया है। सूरवाल में सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के ट्रीटेड पानी का उपयोग कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र द्वारा किया जा रहा है। गंगापुर सिटी के कचरे को संग्रहित और निस्तारित करने के लिए दौलतपुर स्थित कचरागाह में एमआरएफ के निर्माण कार्य की प्रगति समीक्षा की गई।गंगापुर में कम्पोजिटिंग मशीन लगाने की कार्य प्रगति की भी समीक्षा की। एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार रामेश्वर घाट पर चंबल तथा अन्य स्थानों पर बनास, मोरेल, जीवद और ढील से निरन्तर सैम्पल लेकर लैब टेस्टिंग की जा रही है। गत 20 सितम्बर तक लिए गए सैंपलों की प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मण्डल से जांच रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। बैठक में जिला पर्यावरण योजना के संबंध में प्रगति रिपोर्ट की समीक्षा भी की गई। बैठक में खनिज विभाग, वन विभाग से जुडे बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा कर प्रस्तावों की पालना के संबंध में निर्देश दिए। बैठक में डीएफओ जयराम पांडे, सीएमएचओ डॉ. तेजराम मीणा, महा प्रबंधक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के प्रतिनिधि सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें