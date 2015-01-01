पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सोनोग्राफी सेंटर का निरीक्षण:एडीएम व जिला समन्वयक ने किया सोनोग्राफी सेंटर का निरीक्षण

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर भवानी सिंह पंवार और चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जिला समन्वयक पीसीपीएनडीटी आशीष गौतम ने जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित पंजीकृत सोनोग्राफी सेंटर का औचक निरीक्षण किया।इस दौरान अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर ने सोनेाग्राफी रजिस्टर में दर्ज गर्भवती महिलाओं की जानकारी, उनके नाम-पते, सोनोग्राफी करवाने के कारणों, गर्भवती महिला के एफ फार्म, केन्द्र में प्रदर्शित नोटिस बोर्ड, चिकित्सकों के शैक्षणिक, अनुभव एवं आरएमसी पंजीकरण दस्तावेजों का गहनता से अवलोकन किया गया। सोनोग्राफी मशीन, एक्टिव ट्रेकर, एक्टिव ट्रैकर रजिस्टर में अंकित सूचनाओं आदि का भी जायजा लिया गया। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर व पीसीपीएनडीटी के जिला समन्वयक आशीष गौतम ने सोनोग्राफी सेन्टर पर उपस्थित मरीजों व परिजनों को बेटा-बेटी एक समान की भावना, लिंग चयन करने वालों की तत्काल सूचना देने के बारे में बताया। साथ ही कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए मास्क पहनने, उचित दूरी बनाए रखने, बार-बार हाथ धोने के बारे मे समझाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें