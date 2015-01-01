पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन अलर्ट, दिए निर्देश

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएम और एसपी ने व्यापारियों, मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक लेकर गाइडलाइन की पालना के दिए निर्देश

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढते मामलों के चलते कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिया ने मंगलवार को पुलिस, प्रशासन तथा अन्य विभागों के अधिकारियों, मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों, व्यापार संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ कई दौर की बैठकें की। संक्रमण का ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में फैलाव रोकना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए उन्होंने सीईओ, सभी विकास अधिकारियों और चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों की भी बैठक ली।

हमारा मकसद कोरोना से लोगों की जान बचाना
कलेक्टर ने मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक में बताया कि शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति मिलने पर आयोजक के साथ ही मेरिज गार्डन संचालक पर भी 25 हजार रूपए का जुर्माना लगाने के साथ ही राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम में कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मेहमानों को किश्तों में बुलाकर न दे प्रशासन को धोखा
कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि आयोजक शादी समारोह में कुल 100 व्यक्ति से ज्यादा किसी भी हालत में शामिल नहीं होने चाहिए।
सैम्पलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाए चिकित्सा विभाग
कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि चिकित्सा विभाग सैम्पलिंग की संख्या बढाए। लंग्स से सम्बन्धित रोगी, 65 साल से अधिक और 10 साल से कम आयु वाले व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिला, कोरोना स्प्रेडर, गम्भीर बीमारियों से पीडित व्यक्ति, खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार के मरीजों का प्राथमिकता के आधार पर सैम्पल लें।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों को दें नि:शुल्क किट
कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि घरों में आइसोलेटेड कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को निःशुल्क किट दें। उनके स्वास्थ्य का नियमित फीडबैक लें। उन्हें ऑक्सीमीटर का निरन्तर उपयोग करने की सलाह दें। आवश्यकता होने पर उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाने का प्लान बनाकर रखें। अब मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों के खिलाफ चालान के साथ ही महामारी रोकथाम अधिनियम में कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उनके विरूद्ध जन स्वास्थ्य को गम्भीर खतरे में डालने से सम्बन्धित आईपीसी की धारा भी लगेगी। उन्होंने पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि विनम्रता के साथ पेश आए, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के प्रावधान का उल्लंघन पाए जाने पर सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करें।

कंडक्टर होगा जिम्मेदार
कलेक्टर ने जिला परिवहन अधिकारी और रोडवेज डिपो प्रबंधक को निर्देश दिए कि पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में चालक, कंडक्टर और सवारी किसी भी हालत में बिना मास्क नहीं मिले। ऐसा पाए जाने पर कंडक्टर से भी जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। किसी भी सरकारी या निजी कार्यालय में कोई भी कार्मिक या आगंतुक बिना मास्क मिला तो आगंतुक के साथ ही कार्यालय प्रभारी से भी जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। गमछा, रूमाल या मफलर लगाने के नुकसान समझाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बीडीओ को निर्देश दिए कि सम्बन्धित उपखण्ड मजिस्ट्रेट, इन्सीडेण्ट कमाण्डर, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक, तहसीलदार व विकास अधिकारी से समन्वय स्थापित कर व्यक्तिगत रूप से निरीक्षण कर शादी समारोहों की निगरानी रखें तथा गिरदावर, पटवारी, सहायक विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम पंचायत सचिव, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की कार्यकर्ता, बीट कांस्टेबल आदि के माध्यम से निर्देशों की पालना सुनिश्चित कराए।

