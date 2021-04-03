पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इम्पैक्ट:एडीपीसी ने स्कूल कमरों के निर्माण का किया निरीक्षण, शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी की मध्यस्थता से ग्रामीणों व ठेकेदार के बीच बनी सहमति

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • आज से कमरों का निर्माण कार्य होगा शुरू, दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे एडीपीसी

भाड़ौती तारनपुर गांव में समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत 38 लाख की लागत से 3 कमरे व एक पुस्तकालय का निर्माण कार्य हो रहा था। निर्माण के दौरान संवेदक द्वारा घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का ग्रामीणों द्वारा आरोप लगाया जा रहा था। गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने बुधवार को निर्माण कार्य रुकवाकर अधिकारियों को खरी खोटी सुनाई थी दैनिक भास्कर ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए स्कूल कमरों के निर्माण कार्य में घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग ग्रामीणों ने रुकवाया निर्माण कार्य खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था।खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद शिक्षा विभाग से अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक नाथूलाल गुरुवार को स्कूल में पहुंचे एवं चल रहे कमरों के निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान एडीपीसी ने गुणवत्ता के साथ समझौता नहीं करने की बात कहते हुए नियमित मापदंड के अनुसार निर्माण कार्य करने के संवेदक को निर्देश दिए। बाद में निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाने को लेकर एडीपीसी की मध्यस्थता मीटिंग का आयोजन हुआ। मीटिंग में कनिष्ठ अभियंता संतोष कुमार शर्मा, स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य रामराज मीणा, संवेदक हरकेश मीणा, सरपंच रामस्वरूप मीणा, एसएमसी के अध्यक्ष हेमराज मीणा, हुकमकेश टाटू, रामराज मीणा व ऋषिकेश मीणा सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे। एडीपीसी के मध्यस्थता में ग्रामीण एवं संवेदक के बीच चली 2 घंटे की मीटिंग में ग्रामीणों ने कनिष्ठ अभियंता एवं संवेदक को खरी-खोटी सुनाई। बाद मे दरार आई दीवारों को तोड़कर दोबारा निर्माण कार्य करने सहित 5 शर्तों के अनुसार निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने पर सहमति बनी। प्राचार्य रामराज मीणा ने बताया कि मीटिंग मे ग्रामीणों द्वारा निम्न प्रकार की शर्ते रखी। जिसमें निर्माण कार्य में सामग्री गुणवत्ता युक्त उपयोग में ली जाए, बीम पिल्लर किसी कारणवश साउल से बाहर होने पर ड्रिल मशीन द्वारा तोड़कर सीधा किया जाए, नवनिर्मित दीवार, छत व बीम पर पानी की नियमित तराई की जाए, शेष कार्य में लोहा सीमेंट कंक्रीट बजरी अच्छी श्रेणी में उपयोग में ली जाए व सिविल कार्य समिति के द्वारा 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक पूर्ण कर विद्यालय के सुपुर्द कर दिया जाए। संवेदक द्वारा सभी मांगे मानने पर ग्रामीण एवं शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के बीच सहमति बन गई। गुरुवार से एक बार फिर कमरों का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा।दोबारा निर्माण कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए हैं^ शिक्षा विभाग के एडीपीसी नाथूलाल का कहना है कि स्कूल में पहुंचकर निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया गया है। जिन पिल्लरों को सांवल में नहीं पाया है उन्हें तुड़वाकर संवेदक को दोबारा निर्माण कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिस पर ग्रामीणों के बीच सहमति बन गई है। साथ संस्था प्रधान को आगे संवेदक द्वारा किए जा रहे निर्माण कार्यों की समय-समय पर जांच करने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।

