पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

110 की बजाय 130 दौड़ने की अनुमति दी:दिल्ली-मुंबई रूट की सभी 90 ट्रेनें 130 किमी की स्पीड से दौड़ेगी

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली-मुंबई रूट पर चलने वाली सभी 90 ट्रेनें 110 की बजाय 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ेगी। अभी इस रूट पर 58 ट्रेन 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की स्पीड से दौड़ रही है। इससे मथुरा से नागदा के 545 किमी के सफर में 50 मिनट बचेंगे। अभी मथुरा से नागदा के बीच सफर में 5 घंटे का समय लगता है। ट्रेनों की रफ्तार बढ़ने के बाद यह सफर 4:10 घंटे में पूरा हो जाएगा। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे में अभी 250 से अधिक ट्रेनें 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ रही है।दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर कोटा रेल मंडल के मथुरा से नागदा के बीच पिछले साल तक मुंबई हजरत निजामुद्दीन, अगस्त क्रांति, मुंबई दिल्ली राजधानी और दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस की 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलती थी। इस रूट पर ट्रेनों की रफ्तार बढ़ाने के लिए काफी समय से प्रयास चल रहे हैं। इसके तहत मथुरा-नागदा के बीच का रेल ट्रैक दुरुस्त किया गया। इसके बाद कमिश्नर रेलवे सेफ्टी ने निरीक्षण कर पिछले साल 14 मई को पूरे ट्रैक पर 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज दौड़ने की अनुमति दी। इसके बाद कोटा मंडल से चलने वाली लंबी दूरी की 58 ट्रेनों को 130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलाया जाने लगा है। इसमें जयपुर मुंबई सुपरफास्ट, मुंबई अमृतसर स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, नई दिल्ली इंदौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस शामिल है।160 किमी की स्पीड से ट्रेनें चलाने का लक्ष्य: मिशन रफ्तार को केंद्र सरकार ने पूर्व में ही मंजूरी दे रखी है। इसके तहत नई दिल्ली-मुंबई से दिल्ली हावड़ा रोड पर ट्रेनों की स्पीड 130 से बढ़ाकर 160 की जानी है। इस रूट पर स्पीड बढ़ाने के लिए 6685 करोड़ का बजट स्वीकृत किया गया। वहीं दिल्ली-मुंबई रूट पर स्पीड बढ़ाने के लिए 6806 रुपए का बजट मंजूर किया है। ट्रेनों को 160 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलाने के बाद दिल्ली-मुंबई की दूरी 15 की बजाय 12 घंटे में पूरी की जा सकेगी।130 की स्पीड से ट्रेन चलाने के लिए एलएचबी कोच जरूरी: रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देशानुसार 130 किमी की रफ्तार से चलाने के लिए सवारी गाड़ियों में एलएचबी कोच जरूरी है। एलएचबी कोच हल्का होता है। इस कोच की ट्रेन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की आशंका कम रहती है। हादसा होने पर नुकसान भी कम होता है। स्पीड बढ़ाने से नागदा मथुरा के 545 किमी के रूट में 50 मिनट बचेंगे। रूट पर सवारी व माल गाड़ियों को खाली ट्रैक मिलेगा। कोटा मंडल होकर चलने वाली 18 और ट्रेनें कुछ ही दिनों में 130 किमी की रफ्तार से चलने लगेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें