पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ जिला शाखा के चुनाव आज

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ जिला शाखा के अध्यक्ष एवं जिला मंत्री पद के चुनाव शुक्रवार को महावीर पार्क में सम्पन्न होंगे। जिलाध्यक्ष लड्‌डूलाल लोधा व जिला मंत्री पंचम भाटी ने बताया कि चुनाव मतदान अधिकारी घनश्याम सिंह आमेरा, प्रभुलाल जाट की देखरेख में सम्पन्न होंगे। चुनाव प्रक्रिया प्रात: 11 बजे से शुरु होगी एवं मतदान के तुरंत बाद चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि जो संगठन महासंघ से सम्बद्ध है वह प्रात: 11 बजे से पूर्व संबद्धता शुल्क एक हजार रुपए जमा करा मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें