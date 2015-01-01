पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन भ्रमण:बाघों की अठखेलियां देख रोमांचित हुई आनंदीबेन

सवाई माधोपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • यूपी की राज्यपाल ने परिवार सहित किया वन भ्रमण

उत्तरप्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने परिवारजनों के साथ मंगलवार को दोपहर की पारी रणथंभौर पार्क का भ्रमण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने जोन नंबर 4 व 5 में स्वछंद विचरण करते बाघ-बाघिन सहित अन्य वन्यजीवों को निहारा। वन भ्रमण के बाद शाम होने पर वे वापस रणथंभौर रोड स्थित पांच सितारा होटल के लिए लौट आए।यूपी राज्यपाल अपने परिवारजनों के साथ सोमवार दोपहर को रणथंभौर पार्क भ्रमण के लिए हैलीकॉप्टर से सवाई माधोपुर पहुंची थी। सोमवार रात्रि को उन्होंने होटल में ही विश्राम किया। मंगलवार को सुबह की पारी में उनका पार्क भ्रमण का कार्यक्रम था, लेकिन वे वन भ्रमण के लिए नहीं गई। दोपहर की पारी में करीब दो बजे वे परिवार, प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों व सुरक्षाकर्मियों सहित तीन जिप्सियों में सवार होकर होटल से पार्क भ्रमण के लिए रवाना हुए। पार्क भ्रमण के दौरान जोन नंबर 4 व 5 में बाघ-बाघिन की अठखेलियां देख वे रोमांचित हो उठे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने विभिन्न वन्यजीवों को भी निहारा तथा रणथंभौर के प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य को देख काफी प्रसन्न हुए। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उनका बुधवार को भी रणथंभौर पार्क भ्रमण का कार्यक्रम है।कालीसिल बांध की नहर में 11 दिसंबर को छोड़ा जाएगा पानी सपोटरा|उपखंड के प्रसिद्ध कालीसिल बांध से क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश के कारण अब 11 दिसंबर को पानी छोड़ा जावेगा। जलसंसाधन विभाग के सहायक अभियंता नंगूराम गुर्जर ने बताया कि जल उपभोक्ता संगम के अध्यक्षों की हुई बैठक में 15 नवंबर को क्षेत्र में झमाझम बारिश होने के कारण नहर में निर्धारित 18 नवंबर को पानी छोड़ने का औचित्य नही बताया गया। जिस पर विभाग ने रबी फसल के लिए 11 दिसंबर को पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया है। जिसकी जानकारी उपखंड अधिकारी को दी है।

