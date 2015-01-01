पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऋणी समझौता योजना:अवधिपार ऋणी समझौता योजना अवधि मार्च तक बढ़ाई

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
बैंक के अवधिपार एनपीए केसों की वसूली कार्य आसान करने के उद्देश्य से सहकारी विभाग ने किसानों के लिए कृषि/अकृषि एकमुश्त समझौता योजना 2019 लागू की है। इसमें 2015 में अवधिपार हो चुके ऋणी को नियमित करने तथा साख चक्र में पुनः लाने के लिए समझौता योजना 2019 की अवधि मार्च 2021 तक बढ़ाई दी गई है।सवाई माधोपुर केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक के प्रबन्ध निदेशक केदार मल मीना ने बताया कि योजना में किसानों के अवधिपार ऋणों के अंकित ब्याज दर अथवा 9 प्रतिशत साधारण ब्याज जो भी कम है लिया जाएगा। इस योजना में उपभोक्ता ऋण, स्वरोजगार ऋण, पोप व अन्य राजकीय प्रायोजित योजनाओं में वितरित ऋणों के प्रथम अवधिपार की तिथि को प्रकरण में बकाया एवं बकाया राशि का आधा ब्याज वसूल किया जाएगा। योजना का लाभ प्राप्त करने के लिए बैंक की शाखा में सम्पर्क किया जा सकता है।

