बहरावंडा कलां : अतिक्रमण के कारण मकान तक नहीं पहुंच सकी एंबुलेंस, घर में ही डिलीवरी, नवजात की मौत

सवाई माधोपुर5 घंटे पहले
खंडार उप तहसील मुख्यालय बहरावंडा कलां की बैरवा बस्ती में सोमवार रात को एंबुलेंस नहीं पहुंचने से प्रसूता की घर पर ही डिलीवरी तथा उसके नवजात बच्चे की माैत हो जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना को लेकर ग्रामीणों में प्रशासन व विकास के जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ आक्रोश है। उन्होंने कलेक्टर से मामले की जांच करवाकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बैरवा बस्ती में रेशमा (22) पत्नी पवन बैरवा को रात को अचानक प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। परिजनों ने प्रसूता को अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए रात 1.33 बजे एंबुलेंस को फोन किया। इस पर कस्बे में तत्काल एंबुलेंस पहुंच गई, लेकिन बैरवा बस्ती तक सुगम रास्ता नहीं होने के चलते वह बस्ती में पीड़िता के घर तक नहीं पहुंचकर सोसायटी पर ही रुक गई। एंबुलेंस कर्मचारियों ने आगे का रास्ता सही नहीं होने के चलते प्रसूता को यहीं पर लाने की बात परिजनों से कही। परिजन प्रसूता को एंबुलेंस तक लाने की तैयारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन इतने में ही रात 2:08 बजे घर पर ही डिलेवरी हो गई और उसने बच्चे काे जन्म दिया। लेकिन पर्याप्त चिकित्सा सेवा नहीं मिलने के चलते थोड़ी देर बाद ही नवजात ने दम तोड़ दिया। बाद में प्रसूता को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जिससे प्रसूता की जान बच गई। इस घटना से ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश पैदा हो गया और वह प्रशासन को कोसते नजर आए। उन्होंने बताया कि इस पूरी घटना के लिए क्षेत्र के विकास का दावा ठाेकने वाले लोग ही जिम्मेदार है। कस्बे में पिछले दस साल से यह विकट समस्या चली आ रही है। इस अंतराल में अब तक तीन सरपंच बन चुके हैं लेकिन किसी ने भी दलित बस्ती की इस विकट समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया। पीएचसी से दूरी भी एक किमी ही ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गांव में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र है तथा उसमें सभी चिकित्सा सुविधाएं है। इसके बावजूद भी यहां प्रसूता व नवजात को समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा का लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। अस्पताल से बैरवा बस्ती की दूरी महज 1 किमी है। यहां एंबुलेंस से मात्र 10 मिनट में पहुंचा जा सकता है। जिस स्थान पर एंबुलेंस खड़ी थी उससे प्रसूता के घर की दूरी महज 400 मीटर है।

