आरोपियों की जमानत खारिज:किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले 4 आरोपियों की जमानत खारिज

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • विरोध करने पर परिजनों से मारपीट भी की थी

विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो ने नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ व मारपीट के आरोपी हेमराज, लालाराम, जगदीश व बलराम की जमानत खारिज की है।विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक अनिल जैन ने बताया कि रवांजना डूंगर थाना पुलिस ने घायल के पर्चा बयान पर मामला दर्ज किया कि वह 12 जून 2019 को प्रात: 7.30 बजे ग्राम दोलाड़ा से दूध लेकर अपने गांव जा रहा था। उसी समय मुरारी के मकान के पास बेटी दौड़कर आई और बताया कि दूसरी बेटी को आरोपी बलराम पुत्र जगदीश गुर्जर जबरदस्ती छेड़छाड़ कर रहा है। जब पीड़ित ने बेटी को जाकर बचाया तो आरोपी बलराम के साथ उसके घरवाले जगदीश पुत्र ऊंकार, हेमराज पुत्र ऊंकार, लालाराम पुत्र ऊंकार, विजय पुत्र जगदीश हाथों में लाठी-गंडासी लेकर आए और मारपीट शुरू कर दी, जिससे सिर पर चोट आई। ग्रामीणों ने बचाया, नहीं तो आरोपी जान से मार देते। परिजनों ने घायल को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। रवांजना डूंगर थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ अपराध धारा 143, 323, 341, 354 भादस व 7/8 पॉक्सो एक्ट में मामला दर्ज किया। आरोपियों की तरफ से उनके अधिवक्ता ने अग्रिम जमानत प्रार्थना पत्र विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो के समक्ष पेश किया। इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए उभय पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद न्यायालय ने चारों आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत खारिज कर दी।

