क्राइम:दुष्कर्म के दो बाल अपचारी सहित तीन आरोपियों की जमानत खारिज

सवाईमाधोपुर34 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो ने नाबालिग का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म करने के दो बाल अपचारियों सहित तीन आरोपियों की जमानत खारिज की है। विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक अनिल कुमार जैन ने बताया कि 3 अगस्त 2020 को कोतवाली थाने में नाबालिग के पिता ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि 17 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 12 बजे नाबालिग पुत्री शौच के लिए घर के पास जंगल में गई थी।

वापस लौटते समय रास्ते में अलीम पुत्र अनवर निवासी खटुपुरा व दो बाल अपचारियों ने पकड़ लिया तथा सुनसान बाड़े में ले गए। आरोपी अलीम व एक बाल अपचारी ने नाबालिग की गर्दन पर चाकू रख धमकाया कि चिल्लाई तो तुझे व तेरे पिता व भाईयों को खत्म कर देंगे। दोनों ने नाबालिग से बारी-बारी से दुष्कर्म किया। इस दौरान एक बाल अपचारी बाहर पहरा देता रहा।

तीनों आरोपियों ने नाबालिग को धमकाया कि किसी को बताया तो तुझे व घरवालों को खतम कर देंगे। घटना के बाद से ही नाबालिग गुमसुम रहने लगी। नाबालिग के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच के बाद दोनों बाल अपचारियों को निरुद्ध कर लिया तथा आरोपी अलीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

17 जुलाई 2020 को प्रात: 6.30 बजे नाबालिग पुत्री शौच के लिए जंगल जा रही थी। तभी तीनों आरोपियों ने नाबालिग को जबरदस्ती पकड़ लिया और ले जाने लगे। नाबालिग का पिता भी शौच कर वापस आ रहा था। आरोपियों द्वारा नाबालिग को ले जाते देखा तो चिल्लाया तथा पुत्री को बचाने के लिए भागा।

इस पर तीनों आरोपी नाबालिग को छोड़ भाग खड़े हुए। इसके बाद पिता नाबालिग को लेकर घर आया, जहां नाबालिग ने रोते हुए सारी घटना अपने पिता को बताई। नाबालिग के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच के बाद दोनों बाल अपचारियों को निरुद्ध कर लिया तथा आरोपी अलीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दो बाल अपचारी सहित तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में पेश किया। आरोपियों के अधिवक्ता ने विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो के समक्ष आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका पेश की। इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायालय ने दोनों बाल अपचारी सहित आरोपी अलीम की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी।

