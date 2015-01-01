पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यालय पर रहने के लिए पाबंद:कर्मचारियों के छुट्‌टी जाने पर रोक, मुख्यालय पर रहने के लिए पाबंद

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सवाई माधोपुर व गंगापुर सिटी में नगर परिषद चुनाव

सवाईमाधोपुर और गंगापुर सिटी नगरपरिषद चुनाव की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने तक कोई भी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अनुमति के बिना मुख्यालय नहीं छोड़ सकेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा जारी आदेश के मुताबिक कोई भी अधिकारी अपने स्तर पर अधीनस्थ अधिकारी-कर्मचारी को न तो मुख्यालय छोडने की अनुमति देगा, न ही किसी प्रकार का अवकाश स्वीकृत करेगा। इसके लिए उसे जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी से पूर्व स्वीकृति लेनी होगी।जिले की सवाई माधोपुर और गंगापुरसिटी दोनों नगरपरिषदों में 60-60 वार्ड हैं। वार्ड पार्षद के लिए मतदान 11 दिसंबर को ईवीएम से सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। इसके लिए 23 नवम्बर को लोक सूचना जारी होते ही नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। 27 नवम्बर नामांकन दाखिल करने की अन्तिम तिथि है। इस निर्धारित अवधि के दौरान प्रत्येक कार्य दिवस पर सुबह साढे 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र जमा किए जाएंगे। 1 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी। 3 दिसम्बर को अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 4 दिसम्बर को अभ्यर्थियों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन होगा। 11 दिसम्बर को होने वाले मतदान की गणना 13 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से होगी। नगरपरिषद वार्ड पार्षद चुनाव के लिए अधिकतम खर्च सीमा डेढ़ लाख रुपए निर्धारित की गई है। इसी तरह नगरपरिषद सभापति पद के लिए 14 दिसम्बर को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। 14 और 15 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। इनकी संवीक्षा 16 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से होगी। 17 दिसम्बर को अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 17 दिसम्बर को ही चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन होगा। सभापति के लिए मतदान 20 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 2 बजे तक होगा। इसके तत्काल बाद मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। उप सभापति का चुनाव 21 दिसम्बर को होगा। इसी दिन सुबह 10 बजे बैठक शुरू होगी, 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र जमा होंगे, साढे 11 बजे से इनकी संवीक्षा शुरू होगी तथा अपरान्ह 2 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। मतदान का समय अपरान्ह ढाई बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक रखा गया है। मतदान समाप्ति के तत्काल बाद मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी।

