सम्मान:उत्कृष्ट कार्य पर बैंक शाखाओं का सम्मान

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
बड़ौदा राजस्थान क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैक के सवाई माधोपुर क्षेत्र की शाखाओं का सम्मान समारोह रविवार को आयोजित किया गया। समारोह में बैंक अध्यक्ष आर.सी.गग्गड़ ने एनपीए वसूली के विशेष अभियान निर्णायक जंग में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाली 47 शाखाओं को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं स्मृति चिन्ह प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए बैंक अध्यक्ष गग्गड़ ने कहा कि प्रदेश में बैंक के 21 जिलों में 12 क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय, 856 शाखाएं है। वर्तमान में बैंक का कुल व्यवसाय 33,500 रुपए से अधिक है एवं पिछले छः माह में बैंक द्वारा 94 करोड का लाभ अर्जित किया है। 31 मार्च 2020 तक बैंक का लाभ 138 करोड था। कार्यक्रम के शुरुआत में डी.पी.बैरवा,क्षेत्रीय प्रबन्धक सवाई माधोपुर क्षेत्र द्वारा बैंक की व्यवसायिक उपलब्धियों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई।

