योजनाओं का लाभ:पात्रों को समय पर मिले योजनाओं का लाभ

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने सामाजिक न्याय, श्रम, रोजगार, उद्योग की योजनाओं की प्रगति समीक्षा कर दिए निर्देश

कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने बुधवार को सामाजिक न्याय, श्रम, रोजगार, राजीविका, कौशल विकास, आरएसएलडीसी, उद्योग एवं रीको की योजनाओं की प्रगति समीक्षा कर योजनाओं के लाभ पात्रों को समय पर मिले, इसके लिए समर्पित होकर कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने योजनाओं की प्रगति समीक्षा के साथ ही विभागीय योजनाओं के सम्बन्ध में समय पर लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने तथा किसी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने लापरवाही बरतने वाले कार्मिकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की बात कही।कलेक्टर ने श्रम विभाग की सिलिकोसिस पीडितों दी जाने वाली राशि की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने अपात्र लोगों की श्रमिक डायरियां बनी होने के सम्बन्ध में इनकी जांच कर निरस्त करने के निर्देश दिए। नरेगा में सौ दिन रोजगार कार्य दिवस पूरे करने वालों के नाम डायरियों में जोडने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में प्रसूती सहायता की स्थिति, निर्माण श्रमिक शिक्षा एवं कौशल योजना में 5256 लोगों को बकाया लाभ देने, निर्माण श्रमिक सुलभ आवास योजना, टूल किट औजार योजना में पात्र लोगों को टूल किट उपलब्ध करवाने, बाल श्रम, बकाया सैस के संबंध में समीक्षा करते हुए कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।इसी प्रकार रोजगार विभाग की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए अक्षत योजना के तहत राजस्थान बेरोजगारी भत्ता में जिले से 3315 को लाभांवित किए जाने की जानकारी रोजगार अधिकारी ने दी। कलेक्टर ने मासिक कौशल राशि प्रोत्साहन योजना के सम्बन्ध में प्रगति लाने के निर्देश दिए। कोष कार्यालय की योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने जिला कोषाधिकारी से मेडिकल डायरी, जन घोषणा आदि के सम्बन्ध में फीडबैक प्राप्त किया।सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की मुख्यमंत्री वृद्धजन सम्मान पैंशन योजना, पालनहार योजना में सर्वे कर पात्रों के आवेदन ऑनलाइन करवाने के सम्बन्ध में निर्देश दिए। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने उत्तर मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति, मुख्यमंत्री एकल नारी सम्मान पैंशन योजना, अनुप्रति योजना, विशेष योग्यजन स्वरोजगार योजना, सुखद दाम्पत्य योजना, अंतर्जातीय विवाह सहयोग योजना, अंत्येष्टि अनुदान योजना, गाडिया लुहारों से सम्बन्धित योजना की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि जिसकी जो जिम्मेदारी है, समय पर पूरा करें। इससे योजनाओं का धरातल भी पात्र लोगों को लाभ मिल सके।बैठक में कलेक्टर ने राजस्थान कौशल आजीविका विकास (राजीविका) की स्वयं सहायता समूह निर्माण एवं उन्नति प्रोजेक्ट सहित अन्य योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। उद्योग विभाग की प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार सृजन योजना, औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन शिविर, निवेश प्रोत्साहन योजना आदि की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश दिए। बैठक में विभागों के सम्पर्क एवं समाधान पोर्टल पर लम्बित परिवादों के समय पर निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ने भी विभिन्न विभागों की योजनाओं के सम्बन्ध में सवाल जवाब करते हुए लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए विशेष प्रयास करने पर जोर दिया। बैठक में जिला कोषाधिकारी जितेन्द्र जैन, जिला रोजगार अधिकारी विवेक भारद्वाज, सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता, लीड बैंक आफिसर सहित अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

