नगर परिषदों में बोर्ड बनाने की कामना:दोनों नगर परिषदों में बोर्ड बनाने की कामना, भाजपाइयों ने लगाई त्रिनेत्र गणेशजी के ढोक

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
आगामी नगर परिषद चुनावों में जिले की दोनों सवाई माधोपुर और गंगापुरसिटी नगर परिषदों में भारी बहुमत से भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाने की अर्जी के साथ रणथंभौर त्रिनेत्र गणेशजी को आमंत्रित करने तथा जिलेभर में खुशहाली व अमन-चैन की प्रार्थना के लिए बुधवार को सुबह मंगल आरती में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत लाल मथुरिया के साथ दर्जनों भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढोक लगाई।भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रभारी दीनदयाल मथुरिया ने बताया कि इस दौरान सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बिहार में भाजपा की सीटों में भारी बढ़ोत्तरी व एक बार पुन: एनडीए की सरकार बनने पर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए आगामी नगर परिषद चुनाव में कमल के फूल को ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी मानकर बहुमत से भाजपा का बोर्ड बनवाने, केन्द्र की मोदी सरकार की गरीब कल्याण की योजनाओं को आमजन तक पहुंचाने, राज्य में कोविड-19 में जरूरतमंदों को राहत पहुंचाने सहित प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में पूरी तरह विफल कांग्रेस की गहलोत सरकार की खामियां उजागर कर चुनाव प्रचार में जुट जाने का प्रण किया।इस अवसर पर सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद चुनाव संयोजक व जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरिओम गर्ग, जिला उपाध्यक्ष व निवर्तमान सभापति गीता सैनी, कमल सिंह मीणा, जिला मीडिया प्रभारी दीनदयाल मथुरिया, जिला मंत्री हरिप्रसाद गुप्ता, सवाई माधोपुर शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष श्रीचरण महावर, बजरिया मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल शर्मा, पूर्व सभापति कमलेश जैलिया, महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि संतोष मथुरिया, कृष्णा गुप्ता, आईटी संभाग संयोजक ओम सुआलका, उमाशंकर सोती, शहर मंडल उपाध्यक्ष चन्दन सिंह नरुका, शहर मंडल महामंत्री मनीष जैन, रामकिशोर सैनी, बबिता नरुका, मुरली पंडित, भाजयुमो शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा, रविशंकर सैनी सहित अनेक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहे।

