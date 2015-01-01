पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जन प्रतिनिधियों से आगे आने का आह्वान:लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए जन प्रतिनिधियों से आगे आने का आह्वान

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन की प्रगति की समीक्षा बैठक

राजकीय विद्यालय साहूनगर सवाई माधोपुर में मंगलवार को एसडीएम कपिल शर्मा ने कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन की प्रगति की समीक्षा बैठक ली। बैठक में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की सुपरवाइजर एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, जिला मुख्यालय पर कार्यरत प्रधानाचार्य, व्याख्याता, वरिष्ठ अध्यापक एवं शिक्षक उपस्थित रहे। एसडीएम ने इन दोनों विभागों के कार्मिकों द्वारा जिला मुख्यालय पर कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए किए प्रयासों की समीक्षा करते हुए जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन में जन भागीदारी बढाने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर महात्मा मांधी राजकीय विद्यालय के व्याख्याता सन्तोष शर्मा, राउमावि सवाई माधोपुर के व्याख्याता सुरेन्द्र सिंह राजावत ने कोरोना महामारी के संबंध में विस्तार से सभी को अवगत करवाया एवं मास्क, 2 गज दूरी, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर न थूकने आदि के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया। बैठक में मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी दिनेश गुप्ता, राउमावि के प्रधानाचार्य नीरज कुमार भास्कर, रेनु भास्कर ने घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क जरूर लगाने का आह्वान किया। बैठक में ने भी कोरोना से बचाव एवं सावधानी के लिए अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। इस बैठक के बाद एसडीएम कपिल शर्मा ने पंचायत समिति सभागार में ब्लॉक के सभी सरपंचों की बैठक लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन को प्रभावी रूप से संचालित करने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों से आगे आने की बात कही। इस पर उपस्थित सभी सरपंचों ने जन आन्दोलन में पूर्ण सहयोग करने तथा इस आमजन की भागीदारी बढाने का संकल्प लिया।मामडोली में कोरोना संक्रमित के संपर्क में आए 9 लोगों की सैंपलिंगखिरनी| कस्बे की पीएचसी के अंतर्गत आने वाले मामडोली गांव में मंगलवार को खिरनी चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम द्वारा नौ लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। खिरनी पीएचसी के हेल्थ सुपरवाइजर दिनेश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि मामडोली गांव में एक युवक बाहर गांव जाकर आने के बाद उसकी तबीयत खराब हो गई, जिसकी 7 नवंबर को कोरोना की जांच की गई थी। 9 नवंबर को उसकी जांच कोरोना पॉजीटिव आने के बाद चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम सतर्कता बरतते हुए मंगलवार को उसके घर पहुंची और उसके संपर्क में आए परिजन सहित 9 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। साथ ही संक्रमित युवक को होम क्वारेंटाइन कर पाबंद किया गया। टीम में मोहित गोयल, गिर्राज सिंहल, वार्ड ब्वॉय रामावतार आदि शामिल थे।जिला जन अभाव अभियोग निराकरण एवं सतर्कता समिति की बैठक कलसवाई माधोपुर| जिला जन अभाव अभियोग निराकरण एवं सतर्कता समिति की बैठक 12 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में होगी। एडीएम बी.एस. पंवार ने बताया कि माह के दूसरे गुरूवार को होने वाली जनसुनवाई भी इस बैठक के बाद सभागार में ही होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें