भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से घिरे थे - सीडीईओ एपीओ:जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (मा) से पदोन्नत सीडीईओ रामखिलाड़ी 9 दिन में ही एपीओ

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से घिरे थे... रसूखों के दम पर हुए थे प्रमोट, शिक्षा विभाग व राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल

मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा को लेकर पिछले कई दिनों से जिले में भारी उठा पटक चल रही थी। इस अधिकारी को लेकर जिले के जनप्रतिनिधियों के बीच भी खासी खींचतान के हालात दिखाई दे रहे थे। ऐसे में मात्र 9 दिन पहले राजनैतिक रसूखों के दम पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक के पद से पदोन्नत मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा को सरकार ने एपीओ कर दिया गया है। बैरवा के एपीओ को लेकर जहां शिक्षा विभाग में खींचतान के हालात हैं, वहीं राजनीतिक गलियारों में भी इसके कई मायने लगाए जा रहे हैं। नौ दिन पहले रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक के पद पर काम कर रहे थे। लेकिन प्रमोशन के बाद भी उनको कहीं नहीं लगाया गया था। ऐसे में नौ दिन पहले सरकार ने एक आदेश जारी कर यहां काम कर रहे मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को उनके पद से हटा कर मुख्यालय भेज दिया था और रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक से इ मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी की सीट पर नियुक्त कर दिया था।

आरोप... नियमों को नजरअंदाज कर शिक्षकों के किए थे ट्रांसफर

शिक्षा विभाग में आपसी खींचतान के चलते इसी दौरान दस्तावेजों के साथ राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ पंचायतीराज के जिला अध्यक्ष मो. जाकिर ने रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया। जाकिर का आरोप था कि रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा ने भ्रष्टाचार करते हुए शिक्षा विभाग के सभी नियमों को ताक में रख कर शिक्षकों को उनकी सुविधा के अनुसार पहले एपीओ किया और बाद में उनके आवास के निकटतम विद्यालय में नियुक्त कर दिया। जाकिर ने इसकी शिकायत राजनेता हो या अधिकारी सभी को दी, लेकिन उनकी शिकायतों को दर किनार कर शिक्षा विभाग ने रामखिलाड़ी को मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के पद पर नियुक्ति दे दी।

बीकानेर निदेशालयमें देंगे हाजिरी बामनवास विधायक इंदिरा मीना के प्रयासों के बाद आखिर शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त शासन सचिव राजेश वर्मा ने आदेश जारी कर दिया। राजेश वर्मा द्वारा 27 अक्टूबर 2020 को जारी किए गए आदेश में कहा गया है कि रामखिलाड़ी बैरवा तत्कालीन जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मुख्यालय माध्यमिक शिक्षा सवाई माधोपुर वर्तमान मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सवाई माधोपुर को तत्काल प्रभाव से आदेशों की प्रतीक्षा में किया जाकर मुख्यालय निदेशालय, माध्यमिक शिक्षा राज. बीकानेर के कार्यालय में किया जाता है।

