सम्मान समारोह:वैश्य समाज की प्रतिभाओं का सम्मान समारोह

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
अखिल प्रादेशिक वैश्य महासम्मेलन जिला शाखा द्वारा मंगलवार को आलनपुर स्थित एक मैरिज गार्डन में स्नेह मिलन एवं सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि व्यवसायी ओम अग्रवाल थे। विशिष्ट अतिथि गंगापुर से नवनिर्वाचित सभापति शिवरतन अग्रवाल, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पूर्व जिला प्रमुख भरतलाल मथुरिया, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत लाल मथुरिया, अग्रवाल समाज के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अशोक गर्ग, पूर्व यूआईटी अध्यक्ष जगदीश अग्रवाल, पूर्व राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री पोरवाल समाज बाबूलाल जैन, डॉ. पी.एल. बंसल, डॉ. गोपाल लाल गुप्ता, चंद्र प्रकाश छाबड़ा, माहेश्वरी समाज अध्यक्ष दीपक माहेश्वरी, समाजसेवी रतन चंद गोयल उपस्थित रहे। संगठन अध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार जैन एडवोकेट ने बताया कि समारोह में वैश्य समाज के नवनिर्वाचित चेयरमैन, पार्षद, कोरोना वारियर्स, वैश्य समाज के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार, रक्तदान के क्षेत्र में विशेष योगदान देने वाले रत्नाकर गोयल एवं उनकी टीम, जलदाय विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंता, बैंक मैनेजर, गर्ल्स स्कूल शहर की प्रधानाचार्या, संगठन के सम्मानित सदस्य तथा अतिथियों को माला और दुपट्टा पहना कर एवं स्मृति चिंह देकर सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में अग्रवाल समाज समिति शहर सवाई माधोपुर, अग्रवाल शिक्षण संस्थान, अग्रवाल महिला मंडल, खंडेलवाल समाज, मथुरिया समाज, माहेश्वरी समाज की महिला मंडल, माहेश्वरी सभा सवाई माधोपुर की कार्यकारिणी, दिगंबर जैन समाज, चमत्कार मंदिर प्रबंधक कमेटी, पोरवाल समाज तेरापंथी, महिला मंडल अग्रवाल समाज, महिला मंडल पोरवाल समाज की कार्यकारिणी को भी सम्मानित किया गया।श्री गुर्जर गौड़ ब्राह्मण महासभा का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 6 को, बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओं को बांटी जिम्मेदारियांसवाई माधोपुर| अखिल भारतवर्षीय श्री गुर्जर गौड़ ब्राह्मण महासभा जिला इकाई सवाई माधोपुर द्वारा 6 फरवरी को आलनपुर सर्किल स्थित एक मैरिज गार्डन में आयोजित होने वाले नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह की तैयारिया को लेकर ट्रक यूनियन स्थित एक निजी आवास पर समाज के वरिष्ठ रामजीलाल पटवारी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इसमें कार्यक्रम को भव्य और सुव्यवस्थित बनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं को अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी गई। कार्यक्रम संयोजक ओमप्रकाश गौतम ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में आवास व्यवस्था के लिए रामावतार कांसल्या, हनुमान पंचारिया को, अतिथि सत्कार और मंच सज्जा के लिए अनुपम गौतम, मुरली गौतम, चेतन शर्मा, अजय गौतम को, भोजन व्यवस्था के लिए सूर्यकांत शर्मा, धर्मेन्द्र गौतम, लेखराज गौतम को, शोभायात्रा के लिए मोहित गौतम, दुर्गाशंकर गौतम, कार्तिक गौतम को, जलपान व अल्पाहार व्यवस्था के लिए नरेन्द्र गौतम, दीपक गौतम, दिनेश गौतम को और सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के लिए सीमा गौतम, प्रतिभा गौतम, देवेन्द्र गौतम डेविड को नियुक्त किया गया है। बैठक में गौतमाश्रम ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष वैद्य नाथूलाल शर्मा, संभाग अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद गौतम, युवक संघ संभाग अध्यक्ष विकास गौतम आदि मौजूद थे।

