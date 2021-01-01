पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संरक्षण मिला तो बढ़ी घड़ियालों की संख्या:चंबल : प्रदेश में 17 साल में 540 से बढ़कर 900 हुए घड़ियाल

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंबल को सेंचुरी घोषित किया तो बढ़ा घड़ियालों का कुनबा, 107 से बढ़कर हुए 2000, सबसे ज्यादा वंशवृद्धि राजस्थान क्षेत्र में

लुप्त हो रहे घड़ियाल सहित अन्य जलीय जीवों के संरक्षण के उद्देश्य को लेकर चंबल को राष्ट्रीय चंबल घड़ियाल सेंचुरी का दर्जा मिलने के बाद घड़ियाल की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। चंबल नदी को संरक्षण मिलने से पिछले 43 सालों में घड़ियाल की संख्या 107 से बढ़कर 2000 हजार पर पहुंच गई है। खासबात यह है कि राजस्थान की सीमा में करीब 376 किमी के दायरे में ही 900 घड़ियाल है। चंबल में 80 के दशक में महज इनकी संख्या 46 थी। पूरे देश में भी 96 की संख्या में थे। ऐसे में लुप्त हो रही प्रजाति को संरक्षण देने का विभाग ने अजब कारनामा कर दिखाया हैं।किसी भी वन्यजीव की संख्या लुप्त होने के कगार पर पहुंचने पर उसका संरक्षण करना आसान नहीं है। हजारों की संख्या रहने पर तो संरक्षण किया जा सकता है, लेकिन दहाई के आंकड़े तक संख्या पहुंच जाने के बाद ऐसा कर पाना बहुत मुश्किल है। इसके लिए सभी प्रयास करने पड़ते हैं। चंबल घड़ियाल सेंचुरी मे पहली बार इतनी तादाद में घड़ियाल का संरक्षण होना विभाग की बडी उपलब्धि है।

2003 में घट गई थी घड़ियाल की संख्या केंद्र सरकार 1978 में चंबल को सेंचुरी घोषित किया था। उस समय घड़ियाल की संख्या 107 थी। वर्ष 1983 में अधिघोषणा के बाद 1993 में राजस्थान में चंबल में सेंचुरी घोषित किया गया, तब चंबल में 451 घड़ियाल थे। यह संख्या 1997 में बढ़कर 1289 तक पहुंच गई, लेकिन उसके बाद 2003 में वापस 540 रह गई। इसके बाद फिर से निरंतर इनकी संख्या में वृद्धि होने से अब चंबल में 2000 घड़ियाल है। राजस्थान में करीब 376 किमी क्षेत्र में चंबल सेंचुरी में घड़ियाल की संख्या 900 के करीब है। सवाई माधोपुर से करौली व धौलपुर तक मध्यप्रदेश व राजस्थान से करीब 376 किमी की सीमा बनाती है।1978 में घोषित हुई थी चंबल सेंचुरीजलीय जीव घड़ियाल के विलुप्त होने के कगार पर पहुंच जाने के बाद अनुकूल परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए वर्ष 1978 में चंबल सेंचुरी की स्थापना की गई थी।मध्यप्रदेश के अलावा राजस्थान के धौलपुर, बूंदी और सवाई माधोपुर जिले में फैली चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल की वंशवृद्धि तेजी से हुई है।

बच्चे निकलने के बाद 3 साल तक संरक्षण करते, 1.20 मीटर लम्बे होने पर चंबल नदी में छोड़ दिया जाता

मुरैना के देवरी में अंडों का संरक्षणहर साल मार्च-अप्रैल में घड़ियाल के 60 प्रतिशत अंडे विभागीय कर्मचारी समेटकर मध्यप्रदेश के मुरैना देवरी केंद्र पर ले जाते है। वहां उनका संरक्षण किया जाता है। बच्चे निकलने के बाद 3 साल तक संरक्षण किया जाता है। लंबाई 1.20 मीटर होने के बाद इन्हें चंबल में स्वछंद विचरण के लिए छोड़ दिया जाता है। दुनिया में भारत के अलावा नेपाल और बांग्लादेश में ही घड़ियाल पाए जाते है।घड़ियाल संरक्षण के लिए बेहद अनुकूलचंबल साफ-सुथरी नदी है। यह वर्षभर बहती है। ज्यादातर जंगल क्षेत्र में बहने से इसका पानी शुद्ध और स्वच्छ होने के साथ गहरा भी है। यह परिस्थितियां घड़ियाल संरक्षण के लिए बेहद अनुकूल साबित होती है। चंबल में पाली घाट, रामेश्वर घाट क्षेत्र में घड़ियाल को स्वछंद विचरण करते देखा जा सकता है। इन दिनों टापुओं पर धूप सेकते हुए भी देखा जा सकता है।

